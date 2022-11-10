Unofficial final results were released from the Gallatin County Elections Office early Thursday morning, but the count is not over.
Absentee ballots and in-person ballots have been processed, but there are still about 2,000 ballots left to count. Those ballots are provisional ballots or resolution ballots, and will be counted on Monday.
Results from the county will transition from unofficial to official after an election canvass on Nov. 21.
According to data from the election office, there are 1,725 provisional ballots left to count. There are fewer provisional ballots from this midterm election than in 2018. That election had 1,806.
Jasmine Hall, the Gallatin County elections manager, said that those kinds of ballots are for people who have moved from one voting precinct to another. A person would vote with a provisional ballot in that scenario so that the election office can verify that they did not vote in their old precinct, Hall said.
Another scenario is if someone was registered to receive an absentee ballot but chose to vote in person.
Hall said that the amount of provisional ballots could change, too, because the election office is still processing them.
There are also 181 resolution ballots. Hall said that those ballots are ones that went through a tabulation machine where the voter might have overvoted by bubbling more than one option in a category, or a voter changed their mind and chose a different candidate.
Those ballots will have to be processed by a three-person resolution that will make a duplicate ballot based on the voter’s intent. The board consists of a member of the Democratic and Republican parties, too.
Then there are 66 unresolved ballots. Hall said ballots could be deemed unresolved if, for example, an absentee voter did not have an outside envelope on their ballot with their name and address at a polling place.
The voter would be given an envelope, but if they didn’t add their name and address to the envelope, verification becomes tricky.
There were 184 rejected ballots that were awaiting resolution. A rejected ballot means that it was missing a signature, or the signature on the ballot did not match the signature on file. The deadline for a voter to resolve the ballot was Wednesday at 5 p.m. Hall said those ballots were not counted.
Between Election Day and the end of the final count Wednesday, the election office processed 7,210 absentee ballots from polling place drop boxes, and the drop box at the courthouse.
Turnout was lower than the previous midterm election. According to the final unofficial report, Gallatin County had a turnout of 56%. The 2018 midterm election had a turnout of 70%.
