Unofficial final results were released from the Gallatin County Elections Office early Thursday morning, but the count is not over.

Absentee ballots and in-person ballots have been processed, but there are still about 2,000 ballots left to count. Those ballots are provisional ballots or resolution ballots, and will be counted on Monday.

Results from the county will transition from unofficial to official after an election canvass on Nov. 21.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

