County planning and zoning commission advances resort development in Big Sky By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Dec 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved both requests from the developer of a nearly 500-acre resort development Friday.The commission’s decision gave Middle Fork Properties, the developers of the Flatiron development, the ability to establish building density in the planning process of its proposed development, and gave permission to alter the curbs and speed limits from county standards on proposed roads within the development.The approval of the planned unit development and road construction variance mark the first step in a long process of Gallatin County and other agencies reviewing the proposed resort development. “We’re giving them approval to move forward,” Joe Skinner, a Gallatin County commissioner and zoning board member, said. “There is going to be a lot of review that happens from now until a shovel gets put into the ground.”The proposed development sits north of the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and is at the base of the Thunderwolf and Lone Moose Chairlifts. Primary access to the Flatiron development would be from Lone Mountain Trail, also known as Highway 64.The property is split between Gallatin and Madison counties — 350 acres lie in Gallatin County. Development plans indicated that there would be 1,440 units — divided up amongst hotel rooms, single-family housing, and employee housing — built on the property.The property was previously zoned as Resort and Open Space districts. The proposed development would set aside roughly 75% of the property as open space, according to documents from the meeting.The Flatiron development neighbors the Lone Moose Meadows condominium complex. Residents of the neighboring development spoke against the development at the meeting.Kim Meadows, a Helena-based attorney representing the Lone Moose Meadows Homeowners Association, said the proposed development did not meet the criteria laid out by the Big Sky and Gallatin Canyon Growth policy, and did not properly address concerns with water discharge and usage.“The theme that you will hear a lot of today is ‘don’t let the development of Big Sky outpace the infrastructure,’” Wilson said.Beth Mannebach, a resident at Lone Moose Meadows and a board member of the homeowners association, said she was concerned about the effects the development would have on the Middle Fork of the Third Fork of the Gallatin River — 11,000 feet of the waterway run through the property. Plans for the development indicated that building could take place within 50 feet of the river banks of the Middle Fork.Staff findings indicated that development would impact the waterway. Wetlands on the development would be impacted too.Rich McEldowney, the vice president of Confluence Consulting, the firm hired by the developer to investigate wetlands on the property, said clustered developments like Flatiron come with consequences.“As a wetland scientist, I think all wetlands should be avoided, but that’s not possible when there’s a lot of competing goals within a project,” McEldowney said.The county planning and zoning commission’s approval came with a slew of planning staff recommending conditions for the developers to follow through the planning process.Included in the 61 conditions was the addition that impacts to the wetlands would be addressed by using the Twin Bridges Mitigation — a developer pays for what wetlands are lost in the course of development — and that an acreage lost would be rebuilt somewhere else in the development.All of the public comment at the meeting was against the development, and the majority of comment received before the meeting was against the project, too. But much of that comment did not pertain to the requests being made by the developer, county commissioner and zoning commission board member Scott MacFarlane said.“When we hear overwhelming public comment in opposition, I feel like the public comment in opposition has to be on the criteria that I am about to evaluate,” MacFarlane said.Zach Brown, a county commissioner and planning and zoning board member, said that the planned unit development process does leave some unanswered minutiae, but that those details will be hashed out in future reviews.The next stop for the Flatiron development is a subdivision review, but no date has been set for when that would occur. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zoning Commission Planning Commission Board Member Scott Macfarlane Building Industry Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners 1 hr ago City Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition 2 hrs ago Education Montana State University Faculty Senate declare climate emergency 3 hrs ago Environment CWD detected in Livingston-area hunting district for the first time 3 hrs ago News Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans Dec 9, 2021 Health Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving Dec 9, 2021 What to read next Business Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners City Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition Education Montana State University Faculty Senate declare climate emergency Environment CWD detected in Livingston-area hunting district for the first time News Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans Health Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section County zoning commission to consider 500-acre resort development in Big Sky Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Parcel near Museum of the Rockies clears early hurdle for redevelopment Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Letter to the editor: As Bozeman grows, city should think more about water Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Gallatin County Commission to consider annexing land for development in Belgrade Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 High-density housing development near Belgrade hits speedbump Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Latest Local County planning and zoning commission advances resort development in Big Sky 1 hr ago Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners 1 hr ago Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition 2 hrs ago Gallatin County sees month-long decline in COVID-19 cases 3 hrs ago