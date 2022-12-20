Let the news come to you

The Gallatin County Commission advanced a rule to expand the number of county-owned buildings where weapons are prohibited.

The commission had a first hearing for an ordinance Tuesday that would amend a preexisting county rule.

The existing rule, and proposed amendment, give the county the ability to “prevent and suppress” people from carrying unpermitted concealed weapons or unconcealed weapons in county-owned buildings, according to county documents.


