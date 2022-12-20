The Gallatin County Commission advanced a rule to expand the number of county-owned buildings where weapons are prohibited.
The commission had a first hearing for an ordinance Tuesday that would amend a preexisting county rule.
The existing rule, and proposed amendment, give the county the ability to “prevent and suppress” people from carrying unpermitted concealed weapons or unconcealed weapons in county-owned buildings, according to county documents.
Gallatin County last updated the rule in 2021 to mesh with a change in state law that same year.
Deputy Gallatin County Attorney LeAnn Certain said during the commission meeting that the amendment was adding additional county-owned buildings “that were unintentionally excluded” from the list of places where carrying a weapon is prohibited.
The amended list of where weapons would be prohibited under the rule include the law enforcement and courts buildings, like Gallatin County Sheriff’s offices, the Judge Guenther Memorial Center, the newly-purchased Farm Bureau Building, the Re-Entry Facility, the county jail and the new courts facility.
Other buildings the Gallatin County Courthouse, the Gallatin County Rest Home, the Gallatin County History Museum, buildings at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, buildings used by the county road and bridge department, the Gallatin City-County Health Department offices, the motor vehicle registration office in Belgrade and buildings at the Logan Landfill.
Penalties for breaking the proposed change would be considered a misdemeanor. A person could be fined up to $500, or face imprisonment up to six months in the Gallatin County Detention Center.
The commission is slated to have another hearing for the proposed amendment. Certain said that the new version of county law would go into effect 30 days after the second reading in front of the county commission.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.