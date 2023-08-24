Gallatin County Courthouse File
The Gallatin County Commission is set to vote during their regular Tuesday meeting on mill levies and a housing authority following a petition on the matter earlier this month, among other items.

Earlier this month, a petition was received to create a housing authority from a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America having amassed 62 signature — well over the 25 required by state law requires to set a public hearing on the matter.

The commission will need to decide whether dwellings in the county are “unsanitary or unsafe”. If they believe there is enough housing that meets certain criteria, they will deny the measure.


Laurenz Busch

