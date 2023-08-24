The Gallatin County Commission is set to vote during their regular Tuesday meeting on mill levies and a housing authority following a petition on the matter earlier this month, among other items.
Earlier this month, a petition was received to create a housing authority from a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America having amassed 62 signature — well over the 25 required by state law requires to set a public hearing on the matter.
The commission will need to decide whether dwellings in the county are “unsanitary or unsafe”. If they believe there is enough housing that meets certain criteria, they will deny the measure.
“Given that the city is considering urban camping sweeps and other ordinances to address the urban camping increase,” said Natsuki Nakamura, a steering committee member of the DSA group. “I think it would be hard to say we have enough safe and sanitary housing.”
The commission will also vote to set mills to match the county budget. The commission agenda states that overall tax revenue will increase by 24.6%, or $11.7 million, due to newly taxable property — which includes new construction, subdivided property and transfers of property from tax-exempt to taxable status, according to the state — but the total amount of mills levied will decrease by 20.31.
Commissioners will also vote to approve several contracts, including three for the Logan landfill expansion project, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s K9 unit will be retiring one of their dogs.
Lastly, there will be a vote on a preliminary plat approval for a Coolwater Landing subdivision in the Four Corners Zoning District. An 11-acre plot would be divided into four residential and four private open space parcels.
