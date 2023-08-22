Gallatin County Commission
Buy Now

The Gallatin County Commission meets on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County Commissioners were greeted on Tuesday morning by a full room determined to have their voices heard before votes were cast on whether to approve a $200 service fee increase for Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the increase, which raises the fee from $400 to $600.

Within the Fort Ellis Fire Service Area — which covers 59 square miles east of Bozeman — residents are charged an annual fee to cover operating expenses and future equipment, but some residents, including Commissioner Zach Brown, have voiced their concerns that the current model is inequitable.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Laurenz Busch can be reached at lbusch@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.