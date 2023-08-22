Gallatin County Commissioners were greeted on Tuesday morning by a full room determined to have their voices heard before votes were cast on whether to approve a $200 service fee increase for Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the increase, which raises the fee from $400 to $600.
Within the Fort Ellis Fire Service Area — which covers 59 square miles east of Bozeman — residents are charged an annual fee to cover operating expenses and future equipment, but some residents, including Commissioner Zach Brown, have voiced their concerns that the current model is inequitable.
“Continuing to rely on a per parcel fee increase that doesn’t assess vacant land and that assesses the mobile home park on Bozeman Trail on a per parcel basis at the same flat rate as someone who has a $10 million property is just not sustainable,” Brown said before voting in favor. “But what I’ve heard and learned over the last two weeks is that there is sincere commitment from the district to move on towards reform goals that change that structure.”
The increase comes just two years since the district last increased the fee from $250. Commissioners voted to deny the rate increase last month.
To make their case, the entire board of directors for Fort Ellis Fire, state Rep. Jim Hamilton, D-HD61, and numerous volunteer firefighters came to the meeting to voice their support.
The district says that the increase will help purchase new equipment and replenish reserves. Fort Ellis has leased a property for the construction of their new fire station — the current station has been in use for over half a century — but the volunteer department is short on funds with the new station only partially built.
Beyond the fire service increase, the commission also voted to approve several grants for the Three Forks Airport, the board of directors, bylaws, and district budget for the newly voter-approved Belgrade Regional Park, Trails, and Recreation District, as well as an application for a federal grant for improving local intersections.
The Gallatin County Clerk of District Court Office will also return to normal operating hours after those had been trimmed due to staffing shortages. The office will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for holidays.
The contract recommendations and awarding of the right to purchase materials for the construction of the pipeline irrigation project by the Valley Ditch Company was moved to next week’s meeting.
