The Gallatin County Commission met on Tuesday morning for their regular meeting.
Logan Landfill will soon be receiving a new trash compactor and perimeter fence. Bids for the new equipment were opened and will now be assessed and brought back to the commission on October 3. Jim Simon, district manager of Gallatin Solid Waste Management District, clarified that one of their current trash compactors will be used to fund the new one.
“We have two contractors out at the landfill right now, one's a newer model [and] that is a primary machine... our current backup will be offered as the trade-in,” Simon said.
The bids were: Tractor and Equipment, $945,000 including a $45,000 trade-in; Humdinger Equipment, $774,800 including a $150,000 trade-in; and Torgerson’s LLC., $810,925 including a $70,000 trade-in.
The bids for the fence were: Big Sky Fence, $147,489; Helena Fence Co., $185,000; Montana Fence, $149,657.80.
Commissioners also voted to approve a family transfer exemption for the Dyk Family. Marilyn Dyk, through her son, Donald, who holds power of attorney, transferred a 1.001-acre parcel to her kids, Donald Dyk, Cherilyn Holland, and Janet Roush.
Family Promise plans to apply for the Montana Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The organization supports families that are facing homelessness.
Several county items were officially disposed of, including medical equipment and a trailer that suffered hailed damage.
