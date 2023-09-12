Gallatin County Courthouse File
The Gallatin County Courthouse is shown in this August 2018 file photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Gallatin County Commission met on Tuesday morning for their regular meeting.

Logan Landfill will soon be receiving a new trash compactor and perimeter fence. Bids for the new equipment were opened and will now be assessed and brought back to the commission on October 3. Jim Simon, district manager of Gallatin Solid Waste Management District, clarified that one of their current trash compactors will be used to fund the new one.

“We have two contractors out at the landfill right now, one's a newer model [and] that is a primary machine... our current backup will be offered as the trade-in,” Simon said.


Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com.

