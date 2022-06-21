The Gallatin County Commission approved a pay raise for elected officials Tuesday.
The commission approved a 5% pay raise for all elected officials, including the Gallatin County sheriff. The raise goes into effect on July 1, and lasts until June 30, 2023.
The list of elected official positions that will receive a bump in pay include the three county commissioners, the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder, the county treasurer, auditor, both justices of the peace, the superintendent of Schools, the clerk of the district court, the county attorney and the sheriff.
Justine Swanson, Gallatin County chief financial officer, said during the meeting that state law required all elected officials in the county to have uniform base salaries, with the exception of the sheriff.
The base salary for an elected official before the pay bump was $81,599. The raise will increase the base salary to $85,579. The pay bump has also been worked into the county’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023.
The Gallatin County Attorney would be the highest paid position at $131,875. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert and lawyer Audrey Cromwell will vie for the position in the November general election.
The increase to the variety of elected official positions will cost $1,103,404, according to county documents. The county commission approved a 7% raise last year.
Swanson said that the Gallatin County Compensation Board met in March to discuss the pay increase, and considered variables like salaries for elected officials in other urban counties, housing costs and workloads.
Swanson said in an email that she had omitted the $2,400 bonus for each elected official that would be added on top of the 5% pay raise, and is planning to draft a new resolution to include them.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that the commission uses the salary decision as a base for all other salary decisions for county employees.
“While it’s awkward to vote on something that affects our own compensation, it’s something that really becomes the foundation of our budget,” Brown said.
The county bumped up employee wages last year and introduced a new wage system to try to retain workers. However, the county has struggled to fill numerous vacant positions throughout a variety of county departments.
