The Gallatin County Commission moved a proposed subdivision forward Tuesday despite public concerns with increased traffic.
Developer Divine Construction proposed the 20-lot Ridge Hill Subdivision on just over 29 acres on the west side of Painted Hill Road in Bozeman. The Painted Hills and Sourdough Ridge subdivisions sit on the western and northern edges of the property, respectively.
The developer requested preliminary approval of the project and changes to the county road standards Tuesday.
Principal engineer for Headwaters Engineering Jeremy May spoke on behalf of the developer. The variance requests were made because some aspects of Painted Hill Road and Sourdough Road were too steep, and would put a significant hardship on the developer to correct, May said.
“For example, the over-steepened roadways, we would have to tear up hundreds of feet of roadway to lower the roadway by a foot,” May said.
Extending Ridge Trail Road so it connected with Painted Hills Road was the developer’s suggested salve for the issue. The developer’s application to the county said that the new junction could promote more connectivity and provide more access to people living in the neighboring subdivision.
Commissioner Joe Skinner said the real significance would be the new road connection, noting that the county commission has been supportive of more circulation in subdivisions.
The neighbors, however, weren’t buying it.
Michael Scott, the president of the Sourdough Ridge subdivision Homeowners Association, was concerned about increased traffic in the area should the subdivision be approved.
The developer provided a traffic impact letter, which said that Ridge Hill subdivision would generate 189 new vehicle trips a day.
The letter suggested that nearly all traffic from the proposed subdivision would travel on Painted Hills Road to avoid issues at the Sourdough Road and Kagy Boulevard intersection.
Scott said that a comprehensive traffic impact study would be needed, especially to identify issues at the Kagy and Sourdough intersection. The Gallatin County Planning Board suggested a traffic impact study was necessary to address public concern over the intersection during its Feb. 22 meeting.
Another subdivision on the same property was proposed in 2006, but denied by the Gallatin County Commission over concerns with traffic issues, Scott said.
The previous commission said a signal light needed to be installed at the intersection before a new subdivision could be built, he added.
A signal light might be a couple of years away, according to an email sent to the county by City of Bozeman Transportation Engineer Taylor Lonsdale. He wrote that the project is in development with the Montana Department of Transportation, and that construction is planned for 2025.
“We are not against development of this property, we just want to ensure that it is done in a way that protects the health and safety of surrounding homeowners,” Scott said.
The commissioners agreed, to a certain extent.
All three road variances were granted on a 2-1 vote. Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that he could not see a way to make the developer change conditions on roads built before the proposed subdivision.
Commissioner Zach Brown had the lone dissenting vote on the variances. He said that the roads as they are today are close to predating the Montana Subdivision and Platting Act, and were built before the county’s current regulations.
He questioned whether he would approve the same variances for the existing Painted Hill and Sourdough Ridge subdivisions.
May, speaking on behalf of the developer, agreed to a condition added by the commission that required a signal light be installed at the intersection of Kagy and Sourdough before people could move into the new subdivision.
“If we approve this condition, you’d be able to do roadwork, just not build houses,” Skinner said.