The Gallatin County Commission moved a new condominium development forward in Big Sky.

Commissioners approved the initial application of the Yellowtail Condominiums, a 35-unit residential condo complex. The development will be on 3.7 acres at the end of Yellowtail Road in the Meadow Village subdivision.

The commission also approved a handful of variances for the project, including a departure from county subdivision regulations on cul-de-sac length, road width on the road connecting Yellowtail road to the development and the use of one access point to get in and out of the development.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

