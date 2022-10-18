The Gallatin County Commission moved a new condominium development forward in Big Sky.
Commissioners approved the initial application of the Yellowtail Condominiums, a 35-unit residential condo complex. The development will be on 3.7 acres at the end of Yellowtail Road in the Meadow Village subdivision.
The commission also approved a handful of variances for the project, including a departure from county subdivision regulations on cul-de-sac length, road width on the road connecting Yellowtail road to the development and the use of one access point to get in and out of the development.
There will be seven structures dotted throughout the development, including six duplexes with two units apiece, and a central multifamily structure with 23 units.
Developers MN Yellowtail Partners have agreed to provide seven deed-restricted units for “locals only” workforce housing through a partnership with the Big Sky Community Housing Trust.
Developer Kenny Holtz said the workforce housing units would be integrated throughout the multifamily building. The units would not be “dorm style,” like other workforce housing projects, but instead could have up to 1,500 square feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den.
The condo project was lauded for including workforce housing.
David O’Connor, executive director of the Big Sky Community Housing Trust, said that the project best expresses the will of voters.
O’Connor was referring to the voter-approved 1% increase in Big Sky’s resort tax district to fund expanding the Big Sky County Water and Sewer District’s wastewater treatment plant to allow for more hookups to the system.
The Chronicle previously reported that 500 new hookups would be earmarked for workforce housing projects. The developers intend to connect the condos to the Big Sky Water and Sewer District.
“We hope that you will approve both this project and projects that look like it,” O’Connor said.
Others were strongly opposed to the development. Condo owners from the neighboring Teton Condominium, which is next to the Yellowtail development, were concerned about increased traffic, obstruction of their views and the internal road of the development clipping through their properties.
Holtz said the intent was to help the neighboring condo owners by providing more parking, adding that the developers wanted to create a “harmonious plan” with the Teton condo owners.
Negotiations on how to handle the internal access road had appeared to reach an icy stalemate, and Holtz wanted direction from the commission on how to continue.
A condition of approval, meaning a condition that a developer has to meet for a development to move on to final approval, was added that requires the Yellowtail project to reach an agreement with the Teton condo owners.
Commissioner Joe Skinner said that condition demands that the Yellowtail developers do more to reach an agreement on the road.
“You have to do more, because they’re not agreeing with you,” Skinner said.
