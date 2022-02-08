The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved adding a proposed high-density development to Belgrade’s growth policy Tuesday.
Developers Locati Architects and Barnard Construction proposed adding the West Post development to the city’s growth policy to increase the amount of residential high-density use on the property. That change can now be made with the county commission and Belgrade City Council’s approval.
The county’s approval also signals a change to the Belgrade City Council taking over review authority for future work on the project. The development falls under the Triangle Community Plan and Triangle Trails area, and will need to be reviewed against the goals laid out in those plans.
The Belgrade Land Use Map, which is part of the city’s growth policy, listed the 238-acre property as two-thirds commercial use and one-third residential high-density use.
Belgrade’s planning director Jason Karp provided a rough breakdown of the changes to usage on the property in an email to the Chronicle. Usage would be broken into thirds, with one-third for commercial development, one-third for residential high-density and one-third split between one and two family homes.
The middle section of the property could feature mixed-use with residential high-density and commercial blending together. Karp said more would be clear when the developers submit their subdivision pre-application.
The developers described the project as an “urban village” that would be “Belgrade’s answer to growth” in the neighborhood plan submitted to the county and city.
The property runs south of I-90 and to the west of South Alaska Road. Belgrade annexed the property into the city limits in 2013 as part of the East Belgrade Interchange project.
The proposed development would include 1,464 dwelling units spread across apartments, two- and three-story townhomes, two-story triplexes and fourplexes and single-family homes. That would provide housing for about 3,600 people at full build-out, Karp said.
Work is already underway to figure out water and sewer capacity issues and to make connections onto the property, Karp said.
Frank Road would be paved and extended to Jackrabbit. Karp said that connection is an important component of Belgrade’s long range transportation plan, and promotes better circulation in the area. Development of the project would be in different stages, and it is unclear when the Frank Road tie-in would happen.
Businesses — like hotels, banks, grocery stores and restaurants — would occupy the northern portion of the property. The residential units would be below Frank Road, and density would decrease into single-family homes down to the southern edge of the property, Karp said.
“This is a very intense area of development in the future, but this is in a place where we have expected development to happen for a long time,” Karp said.