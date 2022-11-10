Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Local attorney Audrey Cromwell, a Democrat, regained her lead in the Gallatin County attorney race in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Gallatin County Elections Office released a final unofficial results report that showed Cromwell had 50% of the vote, while incumbent Republican Marty Lambert had 49%. Cromwell had a 406-vote advantage.

The latest report yielded the third lead change in the tightly-contested race. Lambert gained the lead briefly after a report was released Wednesday evening. The gap between the two has stayed slim since the first results rolled in Tuesday night.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com