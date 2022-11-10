Local attorney Audrey Cromwell, a Democrat, regained her lead in the Gallatin County attorney race in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The Gallatin County Elections Office released a final unofficial results report that showed Cromwell had 50% of the vote, while incumbent Republican Marty Lambert had 49%. Cromwell had a 406-vote advantage.
The latest report yielded the third lead change in the tightly-contested race. Lambert gained the lead briefly after a report was released Wednesday evening. The gap between the two has stayed slim since the first results rolled in Tuesday night.
Though the final unofficial report had been released Wednesday, there is still more counting to be done at the county election office that could affect the final outcome of this race.
There are 1,725 provisional ballots that will be counted Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Gallatin County Election Office. There are also 181 resolution ballots that will be counted with the provisional ballots.
Cromwell said that the race would go until Monday night when the count is completed, but was still optimistic about holding her narrow lead.
“I think I’ve been continually optimistic. I know that this is democracy at work and sometimes we must be patient,” she said.
Lambert said that he had already called Cromwell and congratulated her Thursday afternoon.
He believed that the remaining ballots would likely trend favorably for Cromwell, and that it would be unlikely that if the last votes didn’t go toward his opponent he could make up the 406 vote difference.
“If I turn out to get a very pleasant surprise when (they) start going through these ballots then so be it, but I’m not counting on it,” Lambert said.
A Cromwell victory would signal the end of a long run for Lambert in the office. The incumbent was first appointed to the office in 1997, and has worked in the Gallatin County attorney’s office since the 1980s.
If the results continue to trend in Cromwell’s favor, Lambert said he has options. He might continue practicing law, or spend time with family — specifically his kids and grandchildren spread throughout the country.
He said that he can’t kick back and relax yet because of his ongoing responsibilities as county attorney.
“For 39 years now I’ve gotten up and I get ready to go, tie my tie and put on my jacket and come to work,” Lambert said, “It’s going to be interesting to get separated from that.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.