Pandemic-era relief money is on its way to a deed-restricted housing project in Big Sky.

The Gallatin County Commission approved $300,000 in relief funding for the RiverView Apartments, which is a combined effort from the Big Sky Community Housing Trust and Lone Mountain Land Company that blends workforce housing and deed-restricted housing.

RiverView is slated to have 100 units, with 25 controlled by income restrictions. The $300,000 approved by the commission went to the deed-restricted portion of the development, which is being handled by the community housing trust.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

