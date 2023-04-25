Pandemic-era relief money is on its way to a deed-restricted housing project in Big Sky.
The Gallatin County Commission approved $300,000 in relief funding for the RiverView Apartments, which is a combined effort from the Big Sky Community Housing Trust and Lone Mountain Land Company that blends workforce housing and deed-restricted housing.
RiverView is slated to have 100 units, with 25 controlled by income restrictions. The $300,000 approved by the commission went to the deed-restricted portion of the development, which is being handled by the community housing trust.
The project is slated to have one-, two- and three-bedroom options along with shared-living suites. The majority of the units will be workforce housing for local employers to rent to employees, while a quarter of the units will be low-income housing.
Deed restrictions apply to all of the units, and prohibit any of the apartments from being converted into short-term rentals or rented by a person who is not a member of Big Sky’s workforce.
David O’Connor, the executive director of the Big Sky Community Housing Trust, said that the relief money was one of the last steps in the project. He added that ground will be broken for the development in May.
That money will be used to pay for electrical equipment in the development that has been harder to procure since the pandemic, like transformers, O’Connor said.
Much of the financing for the project has been sourced, and comes from a variety of avenues.
Lone Mountain Land Company is funding its portion of the development through about $45 million in private funds, while the community housing trust has sourced funding from a handful of programs, including about $2.2 million from the Big Sky Resort Tax District and $6.4 million from the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.
Because funding for the Big Sky Community Housing Trust’s portion of the project comes from that federal program, a bevy of requirements have to be followed, O’Connor said.
That means that the 25 units under the community housing trust’s umbrella can only be rented to applicants that fall between 30% and 80% of the area’s income. Applications for the housing development are slated to open this summer.
Once applicants are chosen, rent will be variable based on the income restrictions, O’Connor said. He added that the rent range could be between $400 and $1,600 a month.
O’Connor said the low-income housing was important for Big Sky, especially for people that live and work in Big Sky that fall into that income bracket, like teachers, firefighters and others.
“We’re not all rich and famous here in Big Sky,” O’Connor said.
