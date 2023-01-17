The Gallatin County Commission certified a petition to create an urban transportation district for the fare-free Streamline bus service Tuesday.
It was one of the final hurdles for the bus service to form a transportation district. The next step will be a public hearing to determine whether the proposed district should head to voters in May. That hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Jasmine Hall, Gallatin County election administrator, said during Tuesday’s meeting that the Jan. 31 hearing will be to gather testimony for the proposed district.
The commissioners will also be tasked with how to establish the board that will govern the urban transportation district.
Hall said that the commission can choose to either have appointed board members or elected board members.
The cities of Bozeman and Belgrade, which are within the boundaries of the proposed district, will also have to agree on the mechanism to get people on the district’s board.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane questioned what would happen if the county and cities came to different decisions on how to establish the board.
Hall said that the county clerk and recorder’s office had contacted Bozeman and Belgrade, but had not heard back on when either would consider the mechanisms to establish the proposed board.
Time is dwindling for the three bodies to make a decision for the board. Hall said that Feb. 26 is the latest that a resolution can be passed to put the proposed district on ballots for the May 2 election.
Heather Grenier, the CEO of the Human Resources Development Council, said during the meeting that the organization has advocated for the board to be filled with appointees, rather than elected members, similar to the advising council that already governs the Streamline bus service.
She recommended that the commissioners consider appointing people to the board.
Commissioner Jennifer Boyer said that there seemed to be a lot of support to move forward with an appointed board, and was confident that the trio of governing entities could meet the timeframe to get the district on ballots.
Signature gathering efforts for the proposed urban transportation district began in July. HRDC submitted the petition signatures in December, which were certified Tuesday.
The need for a district for the bus service was spurred by Bozeman’s increase in population recorded during the 2020 census.
The city’s population leapt above 50,000, which then classified Bozeman as a metropolitan area. That classification change also altered how Streamline can receive federal transportation money, making nonprofits like HRDC exempt from receiving the funds.
The urban transportation district would allow for that federal money to continue funding the bus service.
