Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Commission certified a petition to create an urban transportation district for the fare-free Streamline bus service Tuesday.

It was one of the final hurdles for the bus service to form a transportation district. The next step will be a public hearing to determine whether the proposed district should head to voters in May. That hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse.

Jasmine Hall, Gallatin County election administrator, said during Tuesday’s meeting that the Jan. 31 hearing will be to gather testimony for the proposed district.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.