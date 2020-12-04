A dozen counties have come together to reestablish passenger rail service in southern Montana.
This week, the 12 counties, including Gallatin, officially formed the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. They are now each appointing a representative to the group and plan to have their first meeting in the coming weeks.
Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, who led the creation of the authority, celebrated the news.
“This will set the stage for reestablishing regular passenger rail service through the southern tier of the state — a transformational project for Montana that will add to and complement the Empire Builder along the Hi-Line,” he said.
The authority will work with local, state and federal officials to reestablish the North Coast Hiawatha route, which Amtrak operated and which passed through several cities, including Bozeman, from 1971 to 1979.
County commissioner Scott MacFarlane will represent Gallatin County on the authority.
“I’m not necessarily an advocate for it and I don’t have an agenda, but it’s important for Gallatin County to have a voice as these plans develop,” he said.
The 12 counties participating in the authority — Broadwater, Butte-Silver Bow, Dawson, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Missoula, Park, Powell, Prairie, Sanders and Wibaux — were all part of the North Coast Hiawatha route. However, MacFarlane said it might make sense to involve counties along the Hi-Line because adding passenger rail service to Montana would affect the existing passenger line in the state’s northern tier.
“It’s worth asking how this would fit into the overall transportation system of the state,” he said.
Other local officials said they’re excited by the economic opportunities a southern passenger route could bring.
“Having passenger rail service and restoring the use of our historic passenger rail depot will draw more visitors and tourists through and to Glendive,” said Jason Stuart, executive director of Dawson County Economic Development.
Strohmaier, the Missoula County Commissioner, has been working on the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority for months.
He initially went to the state Legislature but said it wasn’t supportive of the idea. He then reached out to the 24 counties through which the North Coast Hiawatha route ran or which would be part of north-south connections to Denver or Salt Lake City, to see if they were interested in forming the authority.
Gallatin County was the first to join in July, and Powell County was the last on Nov. 18.
