District Court Judge John Brown, far right, walks past as his former courtroom is demolished on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, to make room for the new Law and Justice Center. Judge John Brown served in that courtroom for 15 years.
Despite snow and cold weather, construction on a new court building to replace the aging Law and Justice Center is underway in earnest.
Site preparation for the project began in early October and on Tuesday, construction teams began pouring foundation for the new building, said Nick Borzak, the chief operations officer for Gallatin County.
Voters approved a $29 million bond for the new facility in November 2021. The total cost of the project for the new Law and Justice Center, on South 16th Avenue, will be closer to $47 million, he said.
The single-story, 57,000-square-foot facility will house the 18th Judicial District Court serving Gallatin County, and its four judges, and provide more space and needed upgrades for the county.
Even with some inclement weather last week, the construction is on schedule, Borzak said. Martel Construction, of Bozeman, is the construction manager for the project.
On Friday, Judge John Brown’s courtroom three — a modular courtroom near the north end of the existing Law and Justice Center — was demolished to make room for construction.
That was always the plan, Borzak said. In the interim, Brown will share the other judges’ courtrooms.
The new building is estimated to be completed by September or October 2024. Then the old building will be demolished and a parking lot will take its place.
Seeing that building torn down will be bittersweet for many who now work in the Law and Justice Center, Borzak said.
“The county sure got its use out of it,” Borzak said. "They've been in there for about 35 years."
The Law and Justice Center was originally built as a Catholic school before it was converted by the county.
In the meantime, operations at the Law and Justice Center shouldn’t be impacted aside from minor changes like parking, Borzak said.
The visitor parking lot to the west of the building has been converted into a construction yard. Visitors can now park to the east of the building, where Bozeman Police officers used to park.
"It looks like the public is adjusting to it. It seems to be working out," he said.
