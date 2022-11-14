Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Despite snow and cold weather, construction on a new court building to replace the aging Law and Justice Center is underway in earnest.

Site preparation for the project began in early October and on Tuesday, construction teams began pouring foundation for the new building, said Nick Borzak, the chief operations officer for Gallatin County.

Voters approved a $29 million bond for the new facility in November 2021. The total cost of the project for the new Law and Justice Center, on South 16th Avenue, will be closer to $47 million, he said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.