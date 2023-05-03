Work has begun on a low-income housing project in Big Sky aimed at bolstering the area’s housing supply.
The Big Sky Community Housing Trust and the Lone Mountain Land Company broke ground on RiverView Place on Tuesday. The project, between both organizations, intends to build 97 units for workers in Big Sky.
Matt Kidd, managing director of CrossHarbor Capital, Lone Mountain Land Company’s founding organization, said that housing has long been an issue in Big Sky.
“From 2015 to 2020, we have lost, not filled, 1,000 units of housing to short-term rentals,” Kidd said.
Each of the units in RiverView Place will be deed-restricted, meaning that none of them can be converted into short-term rentals. Kidd said that the goal of the collaborative project is to make Big Sky more livable for locals and workers in the area.
Rent in the units will be based on income, Kidd said. RiverView place is another piece in the Lone Mountain Land Company’s effort to develop a wide spectrum of housing, he added.
For example, a couple hundred yards from RiverView place is the company’s Powder Light workforce housing project. That development offers 24 dormitory-style apartments with 228 beds for workers in Big Sky.
Kidd said that CrossHarbor has invested over $300 million in housing, which equated to 480 housing units that the company has either built or acquired. Not every single unit in that is deed restricted, however.
He added that the company plans to develop another 900 units over the next decade.
David O’Connor, the executive director of the Big Sky Community Housing Trust, said that the organization has identified that between 800 and 1,000 more housing units need to be built in the area to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of workers.
The groundbreaking also signaled a new step in housing development. O’Connor said that up until that point, the main focus was “all housing, any housing.”
Now, the plan is to broaden the types of housing being built. O’Connor said that the goal is to not just build workforce housing, but to also build housing for a middle class that was pushed out of Big Sky.
