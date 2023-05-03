RiverView groundbreaking
Members of Lone Mountain Land Company, the Big Sky Community Housing Trust and the Big Sky Resort Tax District broke ground on RiverView Place on Wednesday.

 Alex Miller/Chronicle

Work has begun on a low-income housing project in Big Sky aimed at bolstering the area’s housing supply.

The Big Sky Community Housing Trust and the Lone Mountain Land Company broke ground on RiverView Place on Tuesday. The project, between both organizations, intends to build 97 units for workers in Big Sky.

Matt Kidd, managing director of CrossHarbor Capital, Lone Mountain Land Company’s founding organization, said that housing has long been an issue in Big Sky.


