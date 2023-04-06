Gallatin County has approved new voting precincts following a change to the state legislative districts map.
The Gallatin County Commission approved creating new voter precincts Tuesday. The Montana Districting Apportionment Commission submitted its final legislative redistricting map in February, requiring Gallatin County to revamp its voting precincts.
Eric Semerad, Gallatin County election administrator, said that the new map “completely wiped the slate clean for Gallatin County.”
“There’s no remnant of the old precincts,” Semerad said.
Gallatin County will jump from 32 voting precincts to 46 with the change.
Each precinct is slated to contain up to 2,500 registered voters. Senate Bill 86, which was passed by the Legislature Thursday, allows for an increase in the number of voters per each precinct. It also sets a cap.
If a precinct hits 3,750 or more registered voters, the county commission has to adjust precinct boundaries to bring the number of voters down to the allowable threshold.
Prior to the change, voter precincts in Gallatin County were well beyond both the proposed threshold and cap.
“We had precincts up until (Tuesday) with over 6,000 people in them because of growth here in Gallatin County,” Semerad said.
Most of the new legislative districts have four precincts in them, except for Big Sky, which has five.
Semerad said that there are 2,600 registered voters in Big Sky. There were considerations to put some of those voters in precincts with West Yellowstone to make an equal four precincts per voting district.
That move was not doable for voters, he added, because the county elections office did not want people to have to drive to West Yellowstone from Big Sky to vote.
The new legislative map also brings four new legislative districts for Gallatin County, increasing the total of districts that include the county to 13.
However, Semerad said that portions of three of the new districts are in other counties. For example, a new legislative district that includes Three Forks lies mostly in Madison County, he said.
There are still nine districts from the new map that are “completely Gallatin County,” Semerad said.
The new legislative map brings with it the process to draw new Gallatin County Commission districts, which Semerad said will need to be done by December.
More voting precincts also means more polling places. The county will need to add 14 new polling places. Semerad said that those new polling places will need to be set up in time for primary elections early next year.
Adding more precincts and polling places means a higher cost for the county elections office to run elections, like hiring more election judges and getting more supplies.
“It is going to affect how we conduct our elections,” Semerad said.
