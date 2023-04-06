Gallatin County Courthouse File
The sun sets on the Gallatin County Courthouse on Feb. 3, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Gallatin County has approved new voting precincts following a change to the state legislative districts map.

The Gallatin County Commission approved creating new voter precincts Tuesday. The Montana Districting Apportionment Commission submitted its final legislative redistricting map in February, requiring Gallatin County to revamp its voting precincts.

Eric Semerad, Gallatin County election administrator, said that the new map “completely wiped the slate clean for Gallatin County.”


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

