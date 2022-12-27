Yellostone National Park Reopening
Cars are backed up through West Yellowstone and down U.S. Highway 191 as they wait to enter Yellowstone National Park on June 22.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Voters in West Yellowstone will get to decide whether a hospital district and eventually a 24-hour emergency care center are built in the town.

The Gallatin County Commission approved calling an election for the creation of the Hebgen Basin Hospital District Tuesday. The election will be held May 2.

Voters will also decide on candidates for a board of trustees that will oversee the district. The filing deadline for that race is Feb. 6.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

