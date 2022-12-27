Voters in West Yellowstone will get to decide whether a hospital district and eventually a 24-hour emergency care center are built in the town.
The Gallatin County Commission approved calling an election for the creation of the Hebgen Basin Hospital District Tuesday. The election will be held May 2.
Voters will also decide on candidates for a board of trustees that will oversee the district. The filing deadline for that race is Feb. 6.
Though the commission approved calling an election for the proposed hospital district, concerns and questions still remained about the boundaries of the district.
The original district boundaries presented earlier this month were a copy of the Hebgen Basin rural fire district, which includes a large swath of federal Custer Gallatin National Forest land. Previously, the commission requested a version of the district without the federal land.
Eric Semerad, Gallatin County clerk and recorder, presented a new version of the proposed district that only included privately owned land in the area.
Much of the commission’s concern over the original district was future conflict that could happen within the boundary.
Kenneth Jones, of West Yellowstone, was concerned that using the new version of the district would exclude taxpayers that own cabins in the national forest and a pair of resorts in the area.
“To exclude them would kind of eliminate them from helping support the effort of the hospital district,” Jones said.
Commissioner Zach Brown questioned Semerad on what effects choosing the new version of the district would have.
Semerad said that it might exclude some people that signed the petition, but that they would still receive the same service should voters approve the district. Ultimately, the commission approved the originally proposed district boundaries.
Commissioner Joe Skinner said that it would be a poor idea to include all of the forest service land in the district, and urged Jones to think 50 years ahead.
“How is that going to affect taxation out there if you have hundreds of thousands of acres in a district that isn’t paying taxes and will never pay taxes?” Skinner said.
The commission also questioned the steps being taken to build a medical facility should voters approve a hospital district.
Brown said that the district would need to raise money to build a facility, to staff the medical center, provide housing for staff and work through water and sewer constraints. He also acknowledged that many of those issues would be dealt with by the board of trustees.
Others spoke in favor of the proposed district at the meeting, and cited issues with distance from care, West Yellowstone’s proximity to Yellowstone National Park and the need for an emergency medical center to meet the explosion of population the community sees during the summer.
Jones said that the closest medical facility, Big Sky Medical Center, is at least 50 miles from West Yellowstone. He added that so far this year, the Hebgen Basin area has had to use helicopter services for medical emergencies 24 times.
Those flights have cost over $1.9 million, he said.
“I think this will save lives, and I think it’s not really an option for us,” Jones said. “We’ve got to do something in this rural area.”
