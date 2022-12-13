The Gallatin County Commission certified a petition that could put West Yellowstone a step closer to getting a 24-hour emergency care center.
The commission’s certification of the petition Tuesday means there will be a public hearing Dec. 27 on whether to call an election that would create the hospital district.
Eric Semerad, Gallatin County clerk and recorder, said that the petition is unique in that the signers must be voters must also be landowners, or taxpayers, in the proposed district. There are 497 people who qualified under that umbrella in that area.
The petition received 211 signatures, placing it well over the state required threshold of 30% of voters and taxpayers required.
An election for the proposed hospital district would be held on May 2 during school and special district elections.
Voters in the area would vote at the same time on approving the creation of a district and on a board of trustees to oversee it.
Despite unanimously certifying the petition, the commissioners were concerned with a lack of information on the proposed district — specifically the boundaries of the district and who has the authority to levy taxes in the district.
Semerad said that the district matches exactly with the Hebgen Basin rural fire district. That boundary includes a chunk of the Gallatin National Forest, which is federal land.
Kenneth Jones, a resident of West Yellowstone who helped push for the district, said during the meeting that state law allows the commission to make adjustments to boundary lines that they deem necessary.
Deputy County Attorney Erin Arnold added that the commission could change the lines, but cannot expand the proposed boundary.
Commissioners Joe Skinner and Zach Brown both questioned if having the forest land in the boundary would cause an issue. Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that the commission should work to change the boundary.
“We should take the chance while we have it because once we know the chance has passed it’s much harder to correct things,” MacFarlane said.
The county commission would also be responsible for setting the mill levy for the district.
Jones said that once a board of trustees are elected, they would likely give input to the commissioners on the district’s financial needs. Jones estimated that the district would likely generate $700,000 in tax revenue.
Brown was unsure if that amount of tax money would work to fund the district, and wanted more information.
“Us approving additional taxation for something that we don’t understand the big picture (on), I almost have skepticism about its realism,” Brown said.
The commission also questioned who would run the clinic. Brown said that West Yellowstone struck a contract with Billings Clinic earlier this year, and wondered if the proposed district would have affiliation with the health care organization.
Jones said that the district would not be affiliated with Billings Clinic, and that the hope was to build a 24-hour emergency clinic that would offer laboratory services, diagnostic care and CAT scans.
He said the board of trustees would decide who runs the clinic, adding it would be their decision to run it themselves or outsource the operation.
Jones said that West Yellowstone needs access to health care on a 24-hour basis. He said that the town is one of the busiest gateway communities en route to Yellowstone National Park that averages an annual overnight tourist visitation of about 14,000 people.
People are often transported to other places when a medical emergency happens, like to Big Sky or Bozeman.
“To care for about 14,000 people, and to provide for the infrastructure they need, we need access to provide care,” Jones said.
