The Gallatin County Commission certified a petition that could put West Yellowstone a step closer to getting a 24-hour emergency care center.

The commission’s certification of the petition Tuesday means there will be a public hearing Dec. 27 on whether to call an election that would create the hospital district.

Eric Semerad, Gallatin County clerk and recorder, said that the petition is unique in that the signers must be voters must also be landowners, or taxpayers, in the proposed district. There are 497 people who qualified under that umbrella in that area.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

