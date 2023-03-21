Gallatin River
Snow is built up several feet along the bank of the Gallatin River on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Updates to the Gallatin County floodplain regulations are underway after being delayed to include more regulation on development.

The Gallatin County Commission advanced changes to the regulation Tuesday. Final approval of the updates will come April 4.

Those changes included cleaning up typos throughout the regulatory document, adding revisions to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s floodplain map and clarifying the floodplain administrator’s permitting power.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

