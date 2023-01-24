The Gallatin County Commission gave initial approval to a zoning map amendment in Four Corners Tuesday.
The commission unanimously approved the first step to amend the zoning map in Four Corners for a 298-acre property on Blackwood Road, northeast of the Elk Grove subdivision. The property was previously unzoned.
Property owners Morgan Family, LLC requested that the property be zoned as rural residential and agricultural in the zoning district.
That zoning designation would allow for the continuance of agricultural activity on the property, but would also open up the possibility of developing the land for residential uses like single-family residences or fourplexes, according to county zoning regulations.
The property owners were not specifically proposing a development with the zoning request, but did have interest in subdividing the property in the future, Gallatin County Planner Regan Fruh said.
Marty Gagnon, an engineer with Morrison-Maierle hired by the property owners, said that the zoning map amendment would help to provide more predictability for use of the land in the future.
The property is also adjacent to the Four Corners Water and Sewer District. Gagnon said that the district is in the process of building additional capacity for the property. He said that by the time there are homes on the ground that the district would have the capacity to service them.
He added that the additional capacity could be running by spring 2024.
Nolan Morgan, a member of the Morgan family, said that the ultimate goal was to preserve the family’s agricultural operation in the Gallatin Valley.
He said that when zoning was proposed for the area in 2009, it raised uncertainty for the family. At that time, they requested to be left out of the zoning designation.
“Fast forward to rapid change in the valley, this again is a question of predictability for us,” Morgan said.
Tyler Haan, a resident of the neighboring Elk Grove subdivision, spoke against the map amendment. He said that the main concern of the subdivision was that there was only one access point into the neighborhood, and that a future development could increase traffic on Blackwood Road.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that the concerns held by people in Elk Grove were that exact reason that the county resists leap frog developments.
“Elk Grove is probably the greatest example of a leapfrog development in Gallatin County,” he said.
MacFarlane said that future development of the property could be a path forward to connecting the Elk Grove subdivision with the surrounding Four Corners community.
Commissioner Jennifer Boyer said that because the property was previously included in the original Four Corners zoning district, it made sense to reintegrate it.
She added that Blackwood Road is also in the county’s Triangle Trails plan, and that future development could provide an opportunity to improve mobility and safety in the area.
