Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Commission gave initial approval to a zoning map amendment in Four Corners Tuesday.

The commission unanimously approved the first step to amend the zoning map in Four Corners for a 298-acre property on Blackwood Road, northeast of the Elk Grove subdivision. The property was previously unzoned.

Property owners Morgan Family, LLC requested that the property be zoned as rural residential and agricultural in the zoning district.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.