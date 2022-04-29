State trust land by the Logan Landfill has become popular for recreational target shooting, but increasingly, users have left behind trash, spent shells and target waste.
That’s why the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers are organizing a cleanup day at the Logan shooting area on Sunday.
People who want to help pick up litter at the unofficial shooting area should meet at the DNRC state trust land near the Logan Landfill at 8:30 a.m. The goal is to finish the work by 12:30 p.m. Burch Barrel is providing a fire-grilled lunch.
DNRC representatives will talk about how users can take care of state trust lands at the event. Stewardship of public lands is a big part of protecting them, said Chris McCarthy, a cleanup organizer and a local BHA board member.
“If we abuse our public lands, we can get locked out of them,” McCarthy said.
Volunteers will pick up items like gun casings, shotgun shells, targets and clay pigeons. They should wear clothes and footwear that offer protection, and if possible, bring work gloves, 5-gallon buckets, a wheelbarrow, utility wagon, steel rake, and scoop shovel.
Officials want to remind anyone in the public who plans on shooting in the area on Sunday to be mindful that volunteers will be out walking around and cleaning up.
Because of its geography, accessibility and proximity to Bozeman, users have increasingly flocked to the state trust land by the Logan Landfill for recreational shooting, according to Jess Hoag, recreational use and public access coordinator for DNRC.
The land can be leased for grazing, but that’s largely not possible due to the intense shooting activity, which mainly occurs on about 640 acres east of Buffalo Jump Road and 300 acres south of the interstate, Hoag said.
With the purchase of an annual state land recreation use permit, legally accessible state trust lands are open to general recreational uses like target shooting. Revenue from the $10 permit funds public schools and institutions across Montana.
People who are going out to state trust land to shoot should respect the landscape by cleaning up after themselves, making sure not to leave their targets. They should pick up shells and ensure they have their state land recreation use license.
“We really appreciate the local chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers approaching our local office in Bozeman and wanting to do this volunteer work,” said Cassie Wandersee, a DNRC spokesperson.
“Hunters and those who recreate out on the land are huge stewards of conservation in Montana. Those who are tied to the land have a huge appreciation for it and want to take care of it. It’s often the small few who don’t treat it respectfully,” she said.