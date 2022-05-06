Cleanup efforts at a decades-old state Superfund site are slowly working, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
The state agency provided an update on the Bozeman Solvent State Superfund site Thursday at a Gallatin Local Water Quality District meeting. Kate Fry, a project officer for the site from DEQ, discussed the effectiveness of remedial actions ordered by the agency over the last 30 years.
The big takeaway was that while the groundwater plume of tetrachloroethene, also known as PCE, has grown below the surface, the concentration of the chemical in the ground has decreased.
The state superfund site is beneath the Hastings Shopping Center where Harbor Freight, Hobby Lobby and other businesses operate.
The harmful chemical was first discovered in 1989 in the public water supply well for the Nelson Mobile Home Park, Fry said.
Early investigations traced PCE back to a sewer line and septic system used by a dry cleaning business. The chemical had leaked from the sewer line and septic system into the groundwater below the old Buttrey’s Shopping Center.
The plume has grown to cover an area of 2.5 miles, extending north from the shopping center beyond the East Gallatin River.
Fry said that PCE is heavy, and as it has moved north along with groundwater, it has sunk below the river.
A model predicting the size and concentration of the groundwater plume was promising. By 2036 a small localized concentration of PCE hitting about 5 micrograms per liter is expected.
That amount is the standard level that the state agency allows in groundwater.
Guy Alsentzer, the executive director of the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said the good news is that the plume is below DEQ trigger levels.
He said that while any type of carcinogenic material like PCE in groundwater is a great concern, it is also impossible to remediate and dig up all the soils in the plume’s area.
“In this case, sadly, dilution is the solution,” Alsentzer said.
The agency released a cleanup plan in 2011 that required using soil vapor extraction systems, bioremediation using organic substrates to spur microbial growth underground and monitored natural attenuation — basically letting nature deal with the PCE in the groundwater.
The soil vapor extraction systems essentially treat any vapors released from the ground that may have PCE in them before being released into the air.
Fry said that there are soil vapor extraction systems below Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight, and a pair along where the old sewer line and septic system used to be where the PCE seeped into the ground.
There are also quite a few soil vapor probes in the floors of both buildings, she said.
A chart showing readings from the probes indicated a significant drop off of the presence of PCE vapors. The highest reading dropped from a high in 2012 of 14,000 micrograms of PCE vapor beneath the surface to around 1,000 in 2019.
The state agency implemented its bioremediation stage of the cleanup in 2014. Fry said that a fermentable soybean oil-based organic substrate was injected in numerous spots around the source area where the sewer line and septic system used to be.
That material acted as food for microbial organisms below the surface, which spurred a boom in population. Those microscopic creatures then consumed oxygen and produced an acidic reaction that broke down PCE.
Another chart from June 2021 showed that concentration of PCE in the groundwater near the source site had dropped to .5 micrograms per liter. The DEQ standard is 5 micrograms per liter.
“The enhanced bioremediation has really dropped that PCE,” Fry said. “We haven’t seen it above 5 (micrograms per liter) in a long time.”
A major step before releasing a final cleanup plan was removing that sewer line and septic system in the early 1990s, Fry said. Cutting off the source, along with monitoring about 20 wells in the area, is part of the monitored natural attenuation approach.
“That was key because they were the source areas,” she said.