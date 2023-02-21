A nonprofit mental health service plans to reduce its inpatient crisis stabilization services in Bozeman due to funding issues.
Western Montana Mental Health Center announced late last week that it would be reducing its inpatient crisis stabilization program in a handful of counties, including Gallatin County.
Levi Anderson, CEO for Western Montana Mental Health Center, said that the move will not lead to an end of services provided by the organization in Bozeman.
The nonprofit will instead pivot to providing residential services at the Hope House. Those services would include supportive housing and adult group homes rather than inpatient crisis stabilization.
Gallatin County terminated its contract with WMMHC last year, which left gaps in crisis stabilization care in the area. The county has since contracted with Connections Health Solutions. Connections has been working to open a crisis center, and has been operating mobile crisis units in the county.
Anderson said that while that work has been ongoing by the county and other organizations, WMMHC has worked to figure out where it fits in the broader behavioral health care continuum.
The Hope House had been used for voluntary and involuntary crisis care until the county terminated its contract with the organization. Anderson said that converting the facility for residential uses would help fill the gaps in supportive housing and group homes.
“This is our chance to look at an area that is under supported,” he said.
Anderson said that there would be about a two week transition period, which includes preparing people who work in the facility for the change and developing programming tailored to residential needs.
He added that crisis stabilization is an important service, but that WMMHC could not financially continue to provide it.
Bozeman Health and Connections are working to fill the gaps of the lost crisis beds from the Hope House.
Anderson said that WMMHC was one of the only providers that offered crisis services within the county.
Anderson said that the Hope House operated on a funding for capacity model for its crisis stabilization service, meaning that the facility needed to be ready and operating constantly for services.
The nonprofit would get paid for its services when a person was in crisis. However, funding for capacity meant that the facility would have to spend money to operate as a 24/7 facility, which caused financial problems.
Anderson likened it to if a fire department were only paid when they dealt with structural fires, but still had to pay overhead to be open and operational at all times.
“The crisis stabilization programs save lives, but as a nonprofit organization we can’t continue to subsidize the lack of funding,” Anderson said.
