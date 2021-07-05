The top judge of Montana’s state water rights court, headquartered in Bozeman, has filed for re-appointment to the position.
Russ McElyea, who has held the position of chief water judge since September 2013, is the sole applicant for the post. Public comment on McElyea’s application will close on July 7. After that, Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath will make the four-year appointment no later than Aug. 7, according to the notice of vacancy and request for applications issued by the Montana Supreme Court.
“We’re on the cusp of getting final decrees out,” McElyea said. “I think it would be good for the court to have continuity in leadership during that phase.”
A final decree for the water court is a final judgement that permanently establishes water rights in a contested area.
The Montana Water Court was established by the 1979 Montana Legislature and makes the final call on all water rights-related claims and appeals in the state.
“We undertake the biggest adjudication of water rights in the United States right now,” McElyea said. “Montana’s program is very large in scale and ambitious in scope.”
Before becoming chief water judge, McElyea was an associate water judge on the court for about a year. Prior to that, he was general counsel and then the chief operating officer at Moonlight Basin, an attorney at Moore, O’Connell & Refling for more than a decade and a project manager and director of sales at Telluride Ski Resort in Colorado.
McElyea received his law degree from the University of Colorado Boulder and has taught classes on contract law, water law and continuing legal education classes at Montana State University, the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law and the University of Colorado. He’s married to Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea.
“I have a ton of experience with water issues,” he said. “I have a lot of experience managing the water court now, and that’s a highly specialized skill set and the number of people that have the skills to do that are very few.”
Water law cases that come before the court have been getting more complicated in recent years, McElyea said. And that trend is likely to continue.
“What we’re doing now to define what water rights are is a really important step,” McElyea said. “It’s a finite resource, they’re not making any more of it. What we have is what we have, and I think it’s probably that there’s going to be big changes in water availability in the future, and also big changes in water usage and allocation in the future.”
And, while McElyea said he believes it’s important for the water court to have continuity in leadership while it’s in the process of making its final decrees, he also doesn’t want to make himself sound irreplaceable.
“I also believe that it’s good for organizations to have changes in leadership, and that no truly gifted leader should position themselves to be irreplaceable,” he said. “I’m really focusing on two things: getting final decrees out, and setting up a transition so that I can leave without causing any problems.”
Candidates for the chief water judge position need to receive at least three letters of support to be considered for the position. At the time of publication, McElyea had received double that.
If re-appointed, McElyea will be subject to confirmation by the 2023 Montana Senate. His term expires July 31, 2021.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.