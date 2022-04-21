Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of the celebration of independently owned record stores.
The pandemic years have seen Record Store Day broken into a series of special record drops rather than the one-day, in-store affair it has been known for.
Cactus Records and Gifts and the Wax Museum, Bozeman’s pair of indie record shops, will celebrate the return of Record Store Day April 23.
Both stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Each is celebrating a pair of firsts. Cactus Records’ official grand reopening coincides with the event, while the Wax Museum will host its first official Record Store Day.
“Basically a grand reopening suggests a party,” said Mike “Bueno” Good, the owner of Cactus Records.
Good’s shop on 2740 West Main Street will have live music starting at 1 p.m. outside of the store.
Some acts include the Jonathan Kennedy Connection, Chace McNinch, Tiny iota and the Love Darts.
Vinyl records, and the plethora of special and limited releases that come with Record Store Day, are at the heart of the event. When the celebration started in 2007, there were just under 10 special releases, Good said.
This year, there are over 340 different LPs, singles, compilations and remixes being released in limited quantities.
“It gets bigger and bigger,” Good said.
The big draw this year will be a release from the Record Store Day 2022 Ambassador Taylor Swift.
Good said that only 10,000 copies of the 7-inch vinyl single of Swift’s “the lakes” were pressed.
A limited release of Alice in Chain’s first single, “We Die Young,” has Good the most excited.
He owned a copy, until a customer grieving the death of the band’s lead singer Layne Staley came into the shop looking for the single, Good ran home to get it.
Kels Koch, owner of the Wax Museum on 404 E Bryant St, said that he has worked in record stores most of his adult life. Bouncing from Seattle, Nashville, Austin and finally Bozeman — where he worked at Cactus Records’ old location downtown.
Koch said that when he opened his shop in April 2020 he tried not to carry the same selection as Cactus Records.
“I’m passing on a lot of the poppier stuff,” Koch said.
The Wax Museum has a more concentrated flavor of music, specializing in early rock and roll, rockabilly, early country music, and female groups from across the world.
A peek at the tightly packed crates reveals other musical nobility, like metal pioneers Motörhead or the eclectic music of psychedelic forefather Roky Erikson.
“I called it the Wax Museum in the hopes that, even in the name, it’s a place to explore history,” Koch said.
Vinyl records are the main attraction of Record Store Day, and the medium has made a strong resurgence.
“Now we’re in a period where people want everything in vinyl,” Koch said.
A year-end report on streaming and music sales produced by MRC Data and Billboard revealed that overall physical music sales increased in 2021.
Vinyl record sales increased by 51.4% in 2021, accounting for one out of every three albums sold in the U.S.
That increase marked the first time vinyl outsold CDs since MRC began collecting data on music sales three decades ago, according to the report.
With the sales increase comes the looming issue that only a handful of record pressing plants still exist.
Good said that pressing plants can’t keep up, with some orders being backlogged from six months to a year.
Koch worked in quality control at United Record Pressing, one of the largest plants in the U.S. He moved from crate to crate in his shop, telling the history of the record presses at the plant by the albums they produced.
Those presses were built in the 1950s — the original heyday for vinyl. Since then, United Record Pressing is one of the last major plants in the country.
“We’re in a real crunch for vinyl being pressed,” Koch said.
The strain has even affected the special releases for Record Store Day.
Michael Kurtz, the co-founder of Record Store Day, said that about 90 of the releases for Saturday will be pushed to a separate drop in June.