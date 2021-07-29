Cannabis grow community sprouting in Gallatin County By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A view of the Advanced Extraction Lab on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 which is an explosion proof steel room where Montana Kush will extract oils from cannabis to be used in edibles. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now A building owned by Montana Kush on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 with air flow units meant for blowing air from growing rooms to allow room for odors. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now A building under construction owned by Aspen Leasing on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALLATIN GATEWAY — Inside a sheet metal-walled warehouse are exposed two-by-fours dividing the dark space into open rooms. Cardboard shipping boxes and a forklift are the warehouse’s only inhabitants for now. When it’s complete, the building will house nearly 6,000 cannabis plants.A group of engineers came together to build this warehouse with hopes to revolutionize large-scale production in the cannabis industry. With the Gallatin County Commission’s approval this week the lease the warehouse, owner Niles Hushka and Aspen Springs Leasing are one step closer to building a cannabis growing community.“We’re changing the industry,” Hushka said at the commission meeting. “This is the demonstration facility.” Hushka and his colleague Shari Eslinger hope that this building, which they designed from the ground up with help from members of the cannabis industry and other consultants, will act as a model for future growing operations.Aspen Springs Leasing is providing the platform for growers, but they won’t actually do any of the growing or processing of the plant. The company will lease out the space to an experienced, fully licensed grower, and give them the keys to a marijuana growing machine.At one of the completed buildings on the site, which acts as an office space for Aspen Springs Leasing and Aspen Springs Consulting, Eslinger said that cannabis growers who will use the space can share a flow of ideas to better their growing process, and subsequently generate a better product.“The most innovation and the best ideas actually just come from those off-chance conversations,” Eslinger said.“It just kind of provides that opportunity for everyone to share as much or as little as they like.”But growing cannabis has been illegal for many years and has garnered a negative stigma. Eslinger said that this has led to industry members being guarded with their practices.“For a very long time it was this illegal industry and so you don’t really talk about the things that you’re doing,” Eslinger said. “Historically, I don’t think it’s been a very welcomed industry.”The industry that was once relegated to basements and garages has been projected to produce roughly $41.5 billion in revenue by 2025 in the U.S., according to New Frontier Data, which tracks global cannabis market data. In 2019, the legal cannabis industry generated $13.2 billion in sales across medical and recreational markets in the U.S. Eslinger placed a master floor plan, marked up with red and blue pen, on a conference room table at the worksite. A lot of grow warehouses start with a basic floor plan, and then get retrofitted with lights, fans and other grow equipment as needed, Eslinger said. This creates a disorganized, patchwork approach that limits the growing process.The warehouse that they’re building takes a lean manufacturing approach, with the process moving down an assembly line of sorts.“The plant just makes one loop around and out instead of going back and forth,” Eslinger said. “As engineers it just makes sense that it should have a flow.”At peak capacity, the structure can hold nearly 6,000 plants. Each plant needs around 90 gallons of water through its growth cycle, which comes out to about 600,000 gallons to run the operation, Eslinger said. But they are trying to create a closed-loop system which would allow them to recycle and reuse water.Cannabis will be legal for recreational purchase in Montana by Jan. 1, 2022, thanks to House Bill 701, which was signed into law earlier this year. However, the industry is still cash-based as the sale of cannabis is still illegal federally. Sen. Steve Daines, along with Sen. Jon Tester, co-sponsored the Safe and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which passed the House in April.The bill would make it so that banks can provide financial services — like bank accounts, credit cards and business loans — to fully licensed cannabis businesses without fear of losing Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance.Being cash only raises security concerns and limits the ability for cannabis businesses to safely conduct transactions. To construct the warehouse, Eslinger said they had to get a private loan.Building for the warehouse began in February, but supply chain issues and increasing materials costs have slowed work down. Eslinger said that the cost for a floor drain skyrocketed by 70%. She said it should be completed sometime in the fall.Eslinger said that their approach isn’t meant to kick out growers that have been growing cannabis a certain way for years, but rather to show how it could be done.“For an industry that has been not welcomed in the business sense, and has been trying to fight its way through that, they haven’t had the opportunity to have another person’s eyes to come and look at this,” Eslinger said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 