Updated 10 a.m. Wednesday: Gallatin County announced Wednesday morning that the road has been reopened.
A portion of road that Gallatin County officials closed because of flooding has been reopened.
The county announced Wednesday morning that Cameron Bridge Road west of Belgrade had been reopened.
Gallatin County officials closed the road between Linney and Highline Road around 9 p.m. on Monday due to flooding. Road officials asked that commuters find alternate routes until the water cleared.
Whitney Bermes, county spokeswoman, said the Gallatin River, south of the road, is iced up and overflowing to an irrigation canal there. The overflow from the irrigation canal is what’s spilling onto the road.
Bermes said the road remained closed Tuesday to through traffic and that road officials are monitoring the situation. She said there was just as much water on the road as there was when the road department closed it.
Bermes said there are a couple other roads in the county that have a little bit of water on them, but nothing like the pool of water on Cameron Bridge Road. None of those roads have been closed.
Bermes said warmer temperatures moving into the area could create some issues.
“They’re just watching things carefully and will make decisions based on the situation at hand,” Bermes said.
