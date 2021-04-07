The Human Resources Development Council’s two Warming Centers served almost twice as many people nightly this season compared to prior years before closing for the season late last month.
Between the Bozeman Warming Center, the Livingston Warming Center and HRDC’s COVID relief hotel, the organization sheltered about 100 people every night, said Brian Guyer, housing department director for HRDC. Across the three facilities, Guyer said there was also an increase in women and families accessing shelter services compared to the previous winter.
“COVID has laid bare a lot of issues that were already present in our community,” Guyer said. “Living with something like addiction or living with something like a mental health issue is only made more difficult by homelessness, and then you add COVID on top of that and the problem just compounds.”
The Warming Centers operate each winter to provide a warm, safe place for people who need shelter. When new folks come into the center, the first thing staff and volunteers do is help get them food and set up with a bed — or, in times that don’t require social distancing, a bunk — so they can start to settle in.
Then, Guyer said staff help guests get in touch with housing services and resources like housing counselors. The goal is to “make homelessness rare, brief and one-time,” Guyer said.
That March closing date is tough, and Guyer said he and HRDC’s staff are looking forward to the days when the year-round shelter, Griffin Place, is finished and ready for guests.
“It’s a challenging day for our staff because we’ve worked all winter to get people connected with permanent housing, but the reality is that on that night, on March 31, you know that some people who are sleeping indoors with us, the next night will be sleeping outside,” he said. “It’s such a relief to know that in a couple of years, we won’t have to deal with the dreaded March 31 day.”
But the pandemic and rapid increases in Bozeman housing prices exacerbated issues that already existed, Guyer said. The median sales price of a single-family home in Bozeman in February 2021 was $602,500, up more than 34% compared to 2020, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors. For condos and townhomes, the median sales price in February was up more than 20% compared to the year prior, at $354,825.
"A lot of the housing that was available to our working poor, it's out of reach now. The rents have increased and when the rent increases, so does homelessness and people experiencing homelessness," Guyer said.
Many of the people who stay at HRDC's Warming Centers have jobs — Guyer said wake-up calls begin around 4 a.m. so people can make it to early shifts. But even with housing vouchers and the help of housing counselors, it can be incredibly hard to find stable housing.
"The property ladder is a relatively static thing, so as the top of that ladder rises, so does the bottom," he said. "Rentals that used to be available are out of reach ... there's no vacancy, there's no rentals."
Beginning later this month, HRDC will start offering day services like showers and laundry at the 2015 Wheat Drive building. It will also be working to provide other day and drop-in services, like peer-supported reading clubs and yoga classes.
“During this pandemic, a major gap in services here in Bozeman have been the day services,” Guyer said. “It’s going to be really cool being able to have people facilitate those peer-supported groups and then also being able to offer people a place to come during the day, get cleaned up, wash your clothes and take a load off for a little while.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.