Democratic candidate Jennifer Boyer has outlasted her opponent to secure a spot on the Gallatin County Commission.
According to final unofficial preliminary results from the Gallatin County Elections Office, Boyer had 54% of the vote. Joe Flynn, Boyer’s Republican opponent, had 46%.
The results of the race won’t be completely tallied until provisional and resolution ballots have been counted Nov. 14.
However, the margin of the race appears too wide for it to be flipped in Flynn’s favor. Boyer has a 3,691 vote advantage over Flynn. There are 1,725 provisional ballots and 181 resolution ballots, according to the county election office.
Boyer said that she felt humbled and filled with gratitude.
“I feel that honestly my entire adult life, in all the different career shifts and paths that I’ve been on … there’s not another job I would want,” Boyer said. “I’m so happy that I’m able to do this work ahead of us.”
Flynn said that every candidate puts their heart and soul into races for public office, adding that “at the end of the day, you want to win.”
“Only one of us can win, I thought Jennifer (Boyer) had a very good, clean campaign,” Flynn said.
Both Flynn and Boyer were first-time candidates.
Boyer’s victory means the Gallatin County Commission will be made up entirely of Democrats. Republicans had the majority on the commission from 1996 until 2020, when Commissioner Zach Brown was elected.
Now, Boyer will replace Commissioner Joe Skinner, the lone Republican on the commission, and join Brown and Commissioner Scott MacFarlane, both Democrats.
Boyer said that she is excited to work on housing and affordability on the commission. She has experience with land-use decisions and developing policy at the county level, like with the Gallatin County Planning Board or through her work with the Triangle Community Plan.
Boyer said she wants to explore a similar model to the Big Sky Housing Trust when it comes to addressing housing affordability in the county, like using deed-restrictions.
Attached to affordability is growth and development in the county, she said.
“As we address the need for housing we need to be really sensitive of how our future development patterns work with existing neighborhoods,” Boyer said.
Boyer also wants to use her previous experience with water management and drought plans in the county. She would also like to use the Gallatin County Growth Policy more to provide better predictability and compatibility in land-use decisions.
