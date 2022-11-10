Gallatin County Courthouse File
Buy Now

The sun sets on the Gallatin County Courthouse on Feb. 3, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Democratic candidate Jennifer Boyer has outlasted her opponent to secure a spot on the Gallatin County Commission.

According to final unofficial preliminary results from the Gallatin County Elections Office, Boyer had 54% of the vote. Joe Flynn, Boyer’s Republican opponent, had 46%.

The results of the race won’t be completely tallied until provisional and resolution ballots have been counted Nov. 14.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.