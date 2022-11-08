Election Day
Buy Now

A line of voters runs all the way to the doors of the Gallatin County Courthouse with an hour until polls close.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Democrat Jennifer Boyer pulled ahead in the race for a seat on the Gallatin County Commission in early results released late Tuesday night.

Preliminary results released from the Gallatin County Elections Office after 11 p.m. Tuesday night showed that Boyer had received 21,759 votes, or 54%. Republican Joe Flynn received 18,872 votes, or 46%.

If the results hold, Boyer would serve a six-year term on the commission.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.