Democrat Jennifer Boyer pulled ahead in the race for a seat on the Gallatin County Commission in early results released late Tuesday night.
Preliminary results released from the Gallatin County Elections Office after 11 p.m. Tuesday night showed that Boyer had received 21,759 votes, or 54%. Republican Joe Flynn received 18,872 votes, or 46%.
If the results hold, Boyer would serve a six-year term on the commission.
Neither candidate has run for political office before.
Boyer boasts experience in developing policy on the county level, having worked on the Gallatin County Planning Board and the county Consolidated Board of Adjustments for the last six years.
Boyer focused her campaign on managing growth in the county to prevent sprawl, making sure that developments and land-use decisions follow the Gallatin County Growth Policy and encouraging public input on land-use decisions.
Flynn has experience in business, and focused his campaign on elections, clean water, density and sprawl, parents’ voices being heard in schools, spending and taxes, and tourism, according to his website.
Tuesday’s winner will replace longtime Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner, a Republican who has served on the commission for 18 years. Skinner decided not to run for reelection earlier this year.
Boyer’s win means that all three county commissioners will be Democrats, another step in a shift in party control on the commission. Republicans held the majority on the commission from 1996 until 2020, when Commissioner Zach Brown, a Democrat, was elected to join Skinner and Democrat Scott MacFarlane.
Voters also weighed in on a handful of other races for public office in Gallatin County.
Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, a Democrat, was reelected to another four year term. Semerad received 21,843 votes in the preliminary results, and his Republican opponent Marla Davis received 18,494.
John Nielson, a Democrat, is leading in the race for a four-year term as Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools. Nielsen had received 20,342 votes in the preliminary results, while Republican incumbent Matthew Henry had received 19,798.
The Gallatin County Treasurer’s race was close as of Tuesday night. Charli Heavrin, a Democrat, had received 19,269 votes in the preliminary results while Republican Maureen Horton had received 20,319 votes. The winner will replace Democratic Gallatin County Treasurer Jennifer Blossom, who decided not to run for reelection.
Sherwin Leep, Loren Blanksma and Jason Camp were leading in the nonpartisan race for Gallatin County Conservation District supervisor where voters could vote for three candidates. Camp had received 17,591 votes in the preliminary results, Blanksma 16,815 and Leep 14,507.
There were also a handful of county offices with candidates running unopposed.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, District Judges Peter Ohman and Andrew Breuner, justices of the peace Bryan Adams and Rick West and Gallatin County Auditor Erin Cox will all retain their seats.
