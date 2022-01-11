Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jan 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Jennifer Boyer, a candidate for the Gallatin County Commission, is photographed at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Jennifer Boyer, a candidate for the Gallatin County Commission, pets her goats at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Jennifer Boyer, a candidate for the Gallatin County Commission, is photographed outside her home as her goats feed on a recycled Christmas tree on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Jennifer Boyer, a candidate for the Gallatin County Commission, watches as goats feed on a recycled Christmas tree at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Candidate filings for the 2022 election in Montana open this week, and at least one longtime county resident is ready to join the Gallatin County Commission race.Jennifer Boyer, a 23-year resident of Bozeman, plans to run for Commissioner Joe Skinner’s seat as a Democrat. Skinner said in an interview Tuesday he has no plans to run again after three terms over 18 years on the county commission.Candidate filing opens on Jan. 13 and closes on March 14, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s 2022 Election Calendar. Boyer has not run for political office before, but has been involved with the inner workings of Gallatin County policy development. Her primary job is working as a consultant on projects since graduating from graduate school at Oregon State in 1997.Her resume includes helping to develop drought and fishery planning for the Big Hole Watershed. Boyer was most recently involved in community engagement and development of the Triangle Community and Triangle Trails plans.She also runs a goat farm with her husband north of Bozeman.In an interview at the farm Tuesday, she said that after being appointed to the Gallatin County Planning Board in 2016 and the Consolidated Board of Adjustments in 2017, running for county commissioner seemed like the next logical step.“I believe it’s a really important job, and I really do care about this place and the people who live here and create this community,” she said. “I would regret not doing it.”There are three critical areas that Boyer said she is focused on in Gallatin County. One is providing cost effective, efficient services for people in the county, which she described as the foundation of what a local county government can do.Ensuring that transportation services — like the Streamline bus service — the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue meet the needs of the rapidly growing population are some of the examples she gave.She said the Law and Justice Center bond passing in November was a good example of government services keeping up with growth.“That’s about modernizing and providing better services for our population,” Boyer said.The new district court building will rely on increased property taxes to pay for its construction. Boyer said that the county “can’t just keep going to the property tax,” and that doing so is unsustainable.The issue of ever-increasing property taxes is not unique to Gallatin County, she said. It’s up to counties and municipalities across the state to look to the Legislature for other tools to use, like expanding local option resort taxes to serve larger communities.Boyer said that using elements of the newly adopted Gallatin County growth policy and water planning — like better preparing water resources for drought, flood and fire — could be used to help provide more predictability in the future of growth and development in the county.Affordability and housing in the county is hugely important, she said. The county’s plan to build employee housing next to the Gallatin County Rest Home is a step in the right direction, but she said more can be done.“We have to be thinking about affordability and housing, and that’s an area that I think our county government has not been really active,” Boyer said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Boyer Gallatin County Commission Politics Work Building Industry Institutes Candidate Filing Joe Skinner Plan Farm Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Health officials eye worrying spike in COVID-19 cases 54 min ago County Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission 1 hr ago Education COVID cases surge in Bozeman Public Schools 1 hr ago Business Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw nearly 2 million passengers in 2021 1 hr ago Politics Gianforte files brief before SupCo in dispute between state lawmakers, judges 3 hrs ago County Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Jan 10, 2022 What to read next News Health officials eye worrying spike in COVID-19 cases County Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission Education COVID cases surge in Bozeman Public Schools Business Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw nearly 2 million passengers in 2021 Politics Gianforte files brief before SupCo in dispute between state lawmakers, judges County Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Witt, Floyd Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 Letter to the editor: Legislation can help us deal with climate change Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Posted: Jan. 10, 2022 Study: Over 1,700 trips taken on Bridger Mountain trails on a typical summer day Posted: Jan. 10, 2022 The beat goes on: A photo, a shared passion and the exchange of a drum kit Posted: Jan. 9, 2022 Latest Local Health officials eye worrying spike in COVID-19 cases 54 min ago Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission 1 hr ago Law enforcement offering reward for information about Belgrade pawn shop burglary 1 hr ago Man sentenced for attempted bank robbery in summer 2021 1 hr ago