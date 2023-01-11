A bill that proponents believe could speed up development and centralize land-use decisions was heard by a Montana Senate committee Wednesday.
The Senate Local Government Committee considered Senate Bill 130, which intends to give county commissions the option to consolidate different land use boards into one body.
The bill would allow county commissions to consolidate planning boards, zoning commissions and boards of adjustments into a single body with at least five members appointed by a commission.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Forrest Mandeville, R-Columbus, said during the hearing that the reasoning for the bill was that several counties in the state struggle to fill a single volunteer board, let alone several.
Mandeville said that it made sense to combine the boards because they all have similar areas of review, like zoning compliance, variances and subdivision reviews. The bill could also help streamline development.
“This would speed up the development process by creating a centralized board that could hear all three potential issues,” Mandeville said.
The Montana Association of Counties, the Montana Association of Realtors, the Montana Environmental Information Center, the Montana Association of Planners and Missoula County urged the committee to pass the bill.
All reiterated difficulties in finding people to sit on volunteer land-use boards throughout the state.
Karen Alley, a lawyer for the Montana Association of Counties, said that SB 130 would maintain local control. She added the bill would allow for one board to address all aspects of land use.
Sam Sill, the government affairs director for the Montana Association of Realtors, said his organization is not always enthusiastic about the notion of more local control. But, consolidating boards makes sense, he said.
“This is good for smaller rural counties that have issues with putting citizens on these boards,” Sill said. “It could bring more consistency to these decisions made by the boards.”
Sean O’Callaghan, Gallatin County Planning Director, said that county land-use boards have struggled to attract and retain volunteers. For example, the county board of adjustments and planning board are both down two members.
O’Callaghan said that Gallatin County has not had any discussions on whether to consolidate land-use boards. He added that it was nice to know the option to do so could be there should the bill pass.
Only one person was against the bill during the hearing. Anne Hollowell, a Park County resident, believed that consolidating boards would sacrifice people being involved in the governing process by increasing the power of an unelected administrative body.
She was also concerned about present regulations that require only residents of a zoning district to represent that district on a land-use board.
“People in Wilsall don’t want people in Gardiner telling them what to do,” she said.
Mandeville said that a new section was created for the bill to address the residency issue. He added that residency requirements would still have to be met as they already exist in state law.
The committee did not vote on the bill Wednesday.
