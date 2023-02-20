Jake Allmendinger

Deputy Jake Allmendinger in this photo provided by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

 provided by Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A bill that would name a stretch of highway for a Gallatin County deputy who died in the line of duty is advancing quickly through the Legislature.

Senate Bill 111, sponsored by Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, would name a stretch of State Highway 86 for Jacob Allmendinger, a deputy who died while responding to a call near Fairy Lake in 2019.

Immediately after holding a hearing Monday, the House Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill to the House floor. The bill has already passed the Senate.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.