A bill that would name a stretch of highway for a Gallatin County deputy who died in the line of duty is advancing quickly through the Legislature.
Senate Bill 111, sponsored by Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, would name a stretch of State Highway 86 for Jacob Allmendinger, a deputy who died while responding to a call near Fairy Lake in 2019.
Immediately after holding a hearing Monday, the House Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill to the House floor. The bill has already passed the Senate.
If it clears the House and is signed into law, the stretch of Highway 86 in Bridger Canyon between its intersections with Fairy Lake Road and Brackett Creek Road would be named the Jacob Allmendinger Memorial Highway.
The state would put up two signs along the road marking the designation — one at each intersection.
In October 2019, Allmendinger and another deputy responded to a report of a stranded car along Fairy Lake Road. Early winter weather made the road icy, and the car Allmendinger was in started sliding backward.
He got out of the vehicle on the driver’s side and became trapped underneath it and died. He was 31 years old.
Allmendinger grew up in Montana and went to high school in Belgrade. He worked as a 911 dispatcher for seven years before becoming a sheriff’s deputy in 2017. He was a volunteer with the Gallatin County Search and Rescue Team for eight years.
He also ran a landscaping business with his brother-in-law.
He is survived by his parents, wife and three children. Glimm, the bill’s sponsor, is a cousin of Allmendinger’s mother.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.