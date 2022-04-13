Improvements to a vital roadway in Big Sky are inching closer to reality.
Gallatin County announced in a release on Wednesday that it’s in the process of awarding a bid for the Montana Highway 64 project to make improvements to Lone Mountain Trail in Big Sky. The project is primarily funded by a $10.2 million federal TIGER Grant.
The Gallatin County Commission approved awarding the bid to Riverside Contracting during its meeting on Tuesday.
The company’s construction bid, which was the lowest of the two the county received for the project, will cost about $8.8 million. The award won’t be granted until the Federal Highway Administration approves it, however.
The county received the federal money in 2019. Since then, the project has been put out to bid three times.
Each time, either no bids would come in or they would be way over the $6.1 million construction budget provided by the grant.
The other $4 million is split among design, engineering and the purchase of vans and buses for public transit.
The latest hurdle in the project’s life span was gathering money from each entity involved in the project — the Montana Department of Transportation, the Big Sky Area Resort District and Gallatin and Madison counties — to overcome a financial shortfall in the project’s construction cost identified in the latest round of bidding.
Despite being the lowest bid at $8.1 million, Riverside Contracting’s proposal to the county was still $3.1 million over the project’s construction budget.
Since identifying the possible financial issues with the project in late March, that multi-million dollar shortfall has been filled.
The Big Sky Area Resort District was the first to put money down. The district’s board approved up to $573,329.94 at its March 30 meeting, but only if the other possible contributors put money down, too.
“We just want this project done, bottom line,” board member Kevin Germain said during the meeting.
At the time, the Montana Department of Transportation was signaling that it would contribute $1.4 million.
Danielle Scharf, the project’s manager for engineering firm Sanderson Stewart, said that Gallatin County came back to MDT to show the difference in financial breakdowns. Ultimately, the state agency increased its contribution to $2.1 million.
Scharf said the designs for the project have been done for quite some time.
That increase left the other three entities with a shortfall of $1 million, or a three-way split in costs equivalent to about $333,333.
The Gallatin County Commission approved putting a third of the shortfall down during an April 4 work session.
Gallatin County spokesperson Whitney Bermes said that the plan to pay for the county’s share would come from the newly taxable funds, which will be ironed out during the upcoming budgeting process.
Madison County followed suit shortly after Gallatin County. About 11% of the project is in that county, but the Madison County Commission still contributed an equal share.
Madison County Commissioner John Heckler said that the money would be split between two fiscal years to properly budget it for Madison County.
Heckler said there were discussions about his county only contributing 11% rather than an equal share, but improving the roadway was more important.
“Our judgment was this: we were all in it together,” Heckler said.