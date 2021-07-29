Big Sky Country State Fair saw major jump in attendance By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now A line of people wait to buy their tickets for the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now A ride at the Big Sky Country State Fair on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Two people look at each together waiting for a ride to start at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Fairgoers brace themselves as a ride drops at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Big Sky Country State Fair saw a huge turnout after its return from being sidelined by the pandemic.The five day event attracted more than 57,000 attendees, a 40% increase from 2019. Projected attendance for the fair was much lower, sitting around 40,000.Wednesday's opening day broke a single-day attendance record for the fair, drawing in around 14,500 people. Fair General Manager Dennis Voeller said the record day may have been due to people craving events that were not an option to take part of last year."I think it's a willingness to go out and get involved in some of the things you couldn't for a long long time," Voeller said.Big name performers, expanded food options and attractions new and old helped to fuel the big leap.The fair upped the ante this year by bringing three nights of nationally recognized musicians. The three shows at Anderson Arena — featuring Nelly, Granger Smith and Trace Adkins — drew in just shy of 9,000 people. That’s roughly a 55% increase in concert attendance from 2019.Nelly’s Wednesday show was the biggest draw, Voeller said. But the biggest takeaway from the large concert turnout and increased fair attendance for Voeller was that people came because of the wide variety of options. “It’s a bit overwhelming and humbling to see the response that we got, not everybody comes by their dollars so easy,” Voeller said. “To be worthy of them is a bit humbling.”The carnival was another magnet for fairgoers. Riley Cooke, owner of the North Star Amusements, said he was pleased with this year’s turnout.“Bozeman has always been good to us,” Cooke said. “We figured it was going to be a big year.”Though Cooke could not quantify how many people came to the carnival, one indicator is how long the lines for rides were. The Frenzy, the newest addition to the carnival, was popular with near constant snaking lines. But every other ride had long lines, too, Cooke said.Cooke said he’s already working with the fairgrounds on expanding the carnival. But before they solve that problem, he said that he’s thankful that this year’s carnival went off without a hitch.“We had a real fun and safe run,” Cooke said. “And those are the words that are important to us: fun and safe.”Even with these early ideas, the dust is still settling after a successful fair. Voeller is unsure exactly what next year’s fair will bring. Exact numbers for just how much the fair earned this year haven’t been sorted through yet, but Voeller said that revenue has definitely increased.It may be difficult to sustain the fair’s level of growth, but Voeller said maintaining attendance numbers like this year would certainly help. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 