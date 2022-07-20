Dagney Cowdry, 8, shoots a practice arrow from a bow with help from Cabela's employee Catherine Grant at an archery safety booth presented by Cabela's on the first day of the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
A towering black stage of wood, metal and rotating lights stood in the middle of Anderson Arena at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
The pulsing bass and near deafening soundcheck for the concert later in the evening signaled that the Big Sky Country State Fair had begun.
The county’s annual fair officially kicked off Wednesday and is slated to run until Sunday. The fair opens each day at 11 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. The fair closes for the year at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The stage in Anderson Arena will be the playground for three nights of headlining acts, starting with southern rapper T.I. Wednesday night. Thursday will feature Russel Dickerson. The final night of live music in Anderson Arena will be closed out by Brantley Gilbert.
Each show starts at 7 p.m.
Amanda Hartman, a fair spokesperson, said that the hulking stage would be torn down after the final act’s show on Friday. Work could go deep into the night to prepare for the Roundup Ranch Rodeo, a fair staple.
There’s much more to the fair than music and rodeos, however.
Hartman said that this year’s iteration of the Big Sky Country State Fair has the most entertainment the fair has ever booked.
Some new attractions include a monster truck show in the motor sports arena, right next to Anderson Arena. Hartman said the show, which starts at 4 p.m., will go on for two hours. The monster truck action is free with gate admission.
Nearly everything at the fair appeared to be bigger and better than the year before. More food vendors were added to food row, and the carnival, another fair staple, has been expanded, too.
Down food row and to the left of the Treasure State Stage is a metal spire with a pool below. Cooler-sized concrete blocks with winches cranked down on tendril-like metal wires support the metal tower.
The spectacle is part of Flying Fools High Dive, which Hartman said was another new addition.
Divers leap from metal platforms attached to the metal tower at heights of 10, 20, 30 and 80 feet Hartman said. The pool is just shy of 10 feet deep.
With the new comes the familiar. Fairgoers can attend the 4-H market, which starts at 8 a.m. daily. Then there’s dancers, duck races, extreme canines, reptilian adventures and much more.
Tickets can still be purchased for the fair and the concerts. Online general admission tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for youth. Concert ticket pricing, which also includes admission to the fair, varies $38 to $55 depending on the act.
