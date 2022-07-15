Adult tickets are $10 online until Wednesday, when they increase to $12.
“The fair is such an integral part of what Gallatin County offers its residents,” said Tawnya Dykstra, a member of the Gallatin County Fair Board. “It gives that small town community feeling that Bozeman has always been known for.”
Along with the usual fair excitement of prize pigs, corn dogs, and carnival rides, the fair will present a wide variety of shows, featuring exotic reptiles, dogs, magic, high divers, monster trucks, and an Elvis impersonator.
“The music acts are some of my most favorite,” Dykstra said. “It’s really an eclectic mix.”
This year the fair will host concerts by T.I., Russel Dickerson, and Brantley Gilbert. Fair admission is included with the purchase of concert tickets. Local bands like Bluebelly Junction and Groove Wax will be featured nightly inside the fair.
People can also sign up to train on an American Ninja Warrior course, or to drive their own trucks or four-by-fours through a mud bog. Kids can join the “barnyard brawl,” to compete to catch chickens or stay atop a bucking sheep in an event known as “mutton bustin’.”
For fair-goers who need a break from the forecasted heat, the livestock barn will be open every day of the fair. Chicken and goose enthusiasts may be disappointed though, as 4-H has canceled all poultry exhibitions due to an unfortunately timed outbreak of avian flu.
Dkystra said that profits from the fair are what keeps the Gallatin County Fairgrounds open all year, and that last year was the most profitable the fair has ever been.
“But it’s not so much about what the fair makes for Gallatin County,” she said. “The joy that we bring to the community by hosting the fair supersedes the money. Let’s all just come together as a community and have a party for five days.”
