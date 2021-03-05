The Big Sky Country State Fair announced its musical lineup, including artists Nelly, Granger Smith and Trace Adkins, for the fair scheduled for mid-July 2021.
A majority of last year’s fair was canceled, with the exception of some 4-H events like livestock sales. Those events took place with social distancing and cleansing requirements.
“Given the challenges over the last 12 months we are excited to be ‘Back Better Than Ever’ and offer this year’s musical line-up featuring established and upcoming artists,” said Dennis Voeller, the general manager of the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, in a Friday morning news release announcing the artists. “The live event industry as a whole has been impacted and so to be able to present this caliber entertainment is both rewarding and humbling.”
The lineup includes Nelly and Carly Pearce on July 21, Granger Smith and Kolby Cooper on July 22 and Trace Adkins and Parmalee on July 23. The fair itself is scheduled to take place from July 21 through July 25.
Nelly, a rapper from St. Louis, had a string of hits in the early 2000s and has sold more than 21 million albums, according to Billboard. His summer 2021 touring schedule has him slated to play at several state fairs, as well as casinos and festivals.
Granger Smith, who also performs and acts online as Earl Dibbles Jr, had several top 100 hits in the late 2010s, with his hit “Backroad Song” hitting the No. 4 spot on the charts in 2016, according to Billboard. His 2020 album, “Country Things,” also broke the top 100 in the U.S. for top country albums, top independent albums and top album sales.
Trace Adkins, a country singer from Louisiana, had several songs hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts in the late 1990s and late 2000s. He’s sold more than 11 million albums and has also appeared in several television shows, including voicing a recurring character in the cartoon “King of the Hill.”
Parmalee, which won the 2016 American Country Music award for “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year,” has had three Top 10 singles and has toured with icons like Brad Paisley. The group has also appeared on multiple late night talk shows.
Kentucky-born pop-country artist Carly Pearce had her first hit in 2017 with the song “Every Little Sing,” which reached number one on Billboard’s country chart. Her following album broke the top 10 country albums chart.
And Kolby Cooper, an unsigned singer-songwriter from Texas, has more than 12 million streams on Spotify.
All shows will be held in the Anderson Arena, with doors opening at 6 p.m., opening acts starting at 7 p.m. and headliners beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found on the Big Sky Country State Fair website, 406StateFair.com.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.