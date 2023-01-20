An indoor pool and aquatics center in Belgrade could be one step closer to fruition, depending on how the Gallatin County Commission weighs in at its Tuesday meeting.
The commission will consider a series of bundled requests from the city of Belgrade during Tuesday’s commission meeting at the Gallatin County Courthouse, with the end goal being to build an aquatics center.
Included in Tuesday’s agenda item is whether to create a park, trail and recreation district, early approval of an interlocal agreement to govern the district, and whether to ask voters in the proposed district to pay a maximum of $49 million in bonds to build an aquatics center.
The proposed district will be the home of an aquatics center, and is intended to provide maintenance, repairs, upkeep, construction and land purchasing power, according to county documents. The district would be called the Belgrade Regional Park, Trails and Recreation District.
Estimates for the yearly cost of the bonds for taxpayers in the proposed district are $70.39 per $100,000 in assessed market value of a person’s property, according to county documents.
Neil Cardwell, Belgrade City Manager, said that the push for building an aquatics center in Belgrade has been “20 to 30 years in the making.”
He said creating a district for the center was the cleanest and most direct way the city could share its intentions with voters.
“(We) did not want to make it look like we were trying to skirt something in under the cover of darkness,” Cardwell said.
The proposed district boundaries are the same as the existing Belgrade High School District No. 44 boundaries, which includes land in Belgrade and in the county.
Cardwell said that the overall population within the boundaries of the high school district is between 30,000 and 40,000 people. People that pay taxes for that school district would also pay taxes for the proposed district and swim facility, he said.
Along with the creation of a district would come the ability to use taxing power to help pay for operations costs for the aquatics center.
All of the properties in the proposed district would also be assessed for a share of the services and operations costs associated with running the aquatics center.
The cost of services and improvements in fiscal year 2024 is estimated to be about $1.5 million. That money would go toward improvements to parks and trails, staffing and the creation of an aquatics center operations fund, according to county documents.
For every $100,000 in assessed market value of a property, a person would pay $27. That could increase when the center is built.
Cardwell said that the operations cost would be split, with some money coming from taxpayers and other revenue coming from people paying to enter the facility.
The city has a lead on a chunk of land for the proposed district and aquatic center. Cardwell said that the city is considering about 90 acres of state-owned land at the intersection of Penwell Bridge Road and Dry Creek Road.
The land was appraised at $65,000 an acre, but that appraisal is set to expire before the city would be able to purchase the land, Cardwell said. He added that the city is working on another appraisal and hoped that the price would stay the same or increase only slightly.
“We’re excited to see if the public is going to put their full support behind it,” Cardwell said.
