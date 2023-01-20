Let the news come to you

An indoor pool and aquatics center in Belgrade could be one step closer to fruition, depending on how the Gallatin County Commission weighs in at its Tuesday meeting.

The commission will consider a series of bundled requests from the city of Belgrade during Tuesday’s commission meeting at the Gallatin County Courthouse, with the end goal being to build an aquatics center.

Included in Tuesday’s agenda item is whether to create a park, trail and recreation district, early approval of an interlocal agreement to govern the district, and whether to ask voters in the proposed district to pay a maximum of $49 million in bonds to build an aquatics center.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

