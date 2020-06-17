After a significant push from residents, the Belgrade City Council is considering interim zoning regulations that would prevent the development of a gravel mine and asphalt plant near hundreds of homes and a new elementary school.
Riverside Contracting is working to obtain a permit from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, which oversees mining operations in the state, for the project on Weaver Road near Collins Road.
Though it’s not within city limits, the pit would be on land that is within the city of Belgrade’s planning jurisdiction. As part of the permitting process, the Belgrade Planning Department must attest to whether the project complies with local zoning regulations.
Belgrade residents are asking the city to adopt interim zoning rules that would prohibit gravel mines, effectively preventing the project from receiving DEQ approval.
In response to residents’ request, Belgrade city employees are drafting interim zoning regulations.
The Belgrade City Council will consider those regulations and hear from residents at a public meeting on July 7.
Interim zoning rules would last six months. During that time, the city could enact permanent zoning rules.
Belgrade has been working for a long time to expand zoning as the city has grown dramatically in recent years.
Last year, the city adopted a new growth policy, which laid the foundation for the adoption of zoning regulations in areas that include the site of the proposed gravel mine and asphalt plant.
The city hired consultants in January to develop the new regulations, but their work has been delayed due to the difficulty of holding public meetings amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Belgrade Planning Director Jason Karp.
Residents have formed a group called Belgraders Against Weaver Pit and have collected about 300 signatures in support of interim zoning “to protect the status quo,” said Chris Hildebrandt, a group leader and president of the Mission Park Homeowners Association.
Group members have spoken at several public meetings, urging the city council and Gallatin County Commission to take action. They say the proposed gravel mine and asphalt plant are contrary to Belgrade’s growth policy and zoning efforts and must be stopped.
“We have an emergency where there is going to be land use inconsistent with the city’s future plans,” Hildebrandt said. “That’s exactly what interim zoning regulations are for.”
Belgraders Against Weaver Pit hired a lawyer, Jecyn Bremer, who sent a letter to Riverside Contracting in early June asking the company to look for a “more suitable location” for its project. Hildebrandt said the group hasn’t heard back from Riverside Contracting.
Riverside Contracting’s lawyer, Griffin Stevens, said at a Gallatin County Commission meeting on Tuesday that the company is looking forward to participating in the process.
Several Belgrade residents also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. They said Riverside’s project would cause their property values to decline, pose a threat to water quality and quantity, pollute the air, destroy their scenic views and increase traffic.
Lorena Robot said her family lives paycheck-to-paycheck and can’t afford to move if the gravel mine and asphalt plant are built.
“If this is allowed, you will have rendered all of our properties worthless that we have worked so hard for,” she said. “You will be rendering our children in danger with the traffic and let big money and a large corporation come before your fellow man, woman and child.”
Iona Burkholder said she is particularly worried about the gravel pit contaminating her well water, aggravating her asthma and harming the children who will attend the new elementary school nearby.
“Belgrade shouldn’t be a dumping ground because you can’t afford to be in Bozeman,” she said. “Up until now, that has been the line of thought … but there are people who live out there for other reasons.”
The Gallatin County Commissioners were sympathetic to residents’ concerns and voiced support for Belgrade’s exploration of interim zoning.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said when he served as the facilities director for the Belgrade School District a few years ago he helped select the site for the new elementary school because it seemed like an area that would grow into a larger residential neighborhood. He said he was disappointed to see that a gravel mine and asphalt plant may end up nearby.
“I learned about this to as much surprise and dismay as you,” MacFarlane said. “… I support this to the greatest extent possible and think the best route is for the city to look into interim zoning.”
About a decade ago, several companies sought DEQ permits to mine gravel in western Gallatin County. At the time, commissioner Don Seifert served on the county planning board and spent 18 months on a task force that developed recommendations for the county commission on managing gravel pits. The county commissioners ultimately rejected the task force’s recommendations.
“Everything comes back around eventually,” Seifert said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.