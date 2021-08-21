Belgrade police chief retires; new chief instated this week Belgrade News Staff Report Aug 21, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now An open house to honor retiring Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at the Belgrade Community Library from 2-6 p.m. WHITNEY BERMES LENSING BELGRADEPOLICE.NET Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Belgrade Police Department will come under new leadership this week when Chief E.J. Clark retires from his 37-year career in law enforcement.On Thursday, Belgrade Police Capt. Dustin Lensing was appointed to succeed Clark. A 20-year veteran of the department, Lensing started as a patrol officer in 2001 and worked his way up to detective and detective sergeant before being promoted to captain in December 2020.Clark joined the department in 1984 and was named chief in May 2007. “I’ve enjoyed it; I’ll miss it,” Clark told the Belgrade News. “I’ve had a good career. I’m confident things can move along without me. We’ve got good officers; it should be a smooth transition. Citizens have been good to us. This will be bittersweet to me; it’s all I’ve known since I was 20. For two-thirds of my life, I’m this guy.”An open house to honor Clark will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 at the Belgrade Community Library. The public is invited. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags E.j. Clark Dustin Lensing Police Belgrade Department Detective Career Police Chief Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Belgrade police chief retires; new chief instated this week 1 hr ago Environment On the brink: As debate over wolves rages, leader of Yellowstone reintroduction honored 2 hrs ago Coronavirus Gallatin County records first virus death since May 20 hrs ago Environment Beaverhead, Big Hole rivers seasonal closures, catch-and-release-only approved in effort to help brown trout 21 hrs ago City State assessments show higher-than-expected increase in Bozeman property values 21 hrs ago City Rainfall helpful, but Bozeman remains in drought stage 21 hrs ago What to read next County Belgrade police chief retires; new chief instated this week Environment On the brink: As debate over wolves rages, leader of Yellowstone reintroduction honored Coronavirus Gallatin County records first virus death since May Environment Beaverhead, Big Hole rivers seasonal closures, catch-and-release-only approved in effort to help brown trout City State assessments show higher-than-expected increase in Bozeman property values City Rainfall helpful, but Bozeman remains in drought stage Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Counterfeit currency, 'the bat man' and a trash fire: Police Reports for Thursday, Aug. 19 Posted: Aug. 20, 2021 Twisted Tea, wandering cattle and an abandoned bonfire: Police Reports for Wednesday, Aug. 18 Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Man arrested for threatening people with knife at Bozeman bar Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 The duck pond, a donated jacket and a cow disrupting traffic: Police Reports for Tuesday, Aug. 17 Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 Fort Ellis Fire increases fees for new fire station southeast of Bozeman Posted: Aug. 17, 2021