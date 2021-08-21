Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Belgrade Police Department will come under new leadership this week when Chief E.J. Clark retires from his 37-year career in law enforcement.

On Thursday, Belgrade Police Capt. Dustin Lensing was appointed to succeed Clark. A 20-year veteran of the department, Lensing started as a patrol officer in 2001 and worked his way up to detective and detective sergeant before being promoted to captain in December 2020.

Clark joined the department in 1984 and was named chief in May 2007.

“I’ve enjoyed it; I’ll miss it,” Clark told the Belgrade News. “I’ve had a good career. I’m confident things can move along without me. We’ve got good officers; it should be a smooth transition. Citizens have been good to us. This will be bittersweet to me; it’s all I’ve known since I was 20. For two-thirds of my life, I’m this guy.”

An open house to honor Clark will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 at the Belgrade Community Library. The public is invited.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.