Belgrade has extended interim zoning rules enacted this summer to block a gravel pit and asphalt plant from being developed near hundreds of homes and a new elementary school.
The extension, which the Belgrade City Council passed last week, keeps the proposed site northwest of the city center near Bolinger, Weaver and Collins roads under residential zoning rules.
The council’s decision maintains the temporary zoning until next January, giving the city additional time to implement the permanent zoning rules it’s working on with Cushing Terrell, a consulting firm.
“The interim zoning is a placeholder to keep things as they are until we get all of our ducks in a row,” said Jason Karp, the planning director.
Discussions about interim zoning began last summer when Riverside Contracting began working to obtain a permit from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, which oversees mining operations in the state, for a gravel pit and asphalt plant on Weaver Road near Collins Road.
They said the gravel pit and asphalt plant could impact air quality, traffic and water quantity and quality. They also believed the project was contrary to the ongoing effort to implement zoning around the city.
In July, the city council acted on the group’s request and approved the interim zoning regulations for six months.
In response, Riverside Contracting decided against submitting a permit application and is no longer seeking to construct the gravel pit or asphalt plant, said President Dwayne Rehbein.
“That’s one of the best outcomes for people opposed to something that I have ever seen,” said Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson.
The work on permanent zoning for the area where the gravel pit and asphalt plant were to be located is part of a larger overhaul of Belgrade’s zoning regulations that has been in the works for years.
Last year, the city adopted a new growth policy, which laid the groundwork for the creation of zoning regulations in the areas immediately outside city limits, including around Weaver and Collins roads.
“We are seeing such huge demand for lots in and around Belgrade. It seems like COVID-19 has even accelerated it as people are looking to get out of cities, so this area, along with several others, will be homes in the coming years,” Nelson said. “We want to plan for that.”
Some members of Belgraders Against Weaver Pit have also become involved in that broader zoning effort.
“The interim zoning process showed us how important it is to make our voices heard,” said Chris Hildebrandt, a group leader. “Our main concern is that we want to maintain a high quality of life for ourselves and our neighbors, which we do think is something the city wants as well but which we want to make sure is part of the city’s process.”
