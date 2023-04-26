Let the news come to you

Voters in Belgrade and portions of Gallatin County will decide whether the growing city will be home to an aquatics center and parks district in the upcoming election.

Residents in the proposed district and the city of Belgrade are pushing for the creation of a park, trail and recreation district that would ultimately become the home of a roughly 75,000 square-foot aquatic center. Both will require taxpayer funding.

The Gallatin County Commission previously approved the pair of ballot questions earlier this year, and voters will weigh in during the May 2 school and special district election.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

