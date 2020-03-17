The City of Belgrade is closing several city offices and halting all events in city facilities for six weeks beginning Tuesday afternoon.
Ted Barkley, Belgrade city manager, announced in a news release that Belgrade City Hall, including the offices of the city manager, city clerk and human resources department, will all temporarily close to the public. Also closing are the city public works offices, city planning and building, and the Belgrade City Court and the city attorney's office.
The Belgrade Community Library is also closing beginning Tuesday at 3:30p.m. All closures are planned to be sustained for six weeks.
Utility and court payments will be accepted and processed from the drop box and over the phone and online. Fees for paying utilities with a credit or debit card will be waived during the closure.
"These measures are being enacted to protect the health of staff and ensure the continuity of essential services through he COVID19 pandemic," Barkley wrote. "There is no need to panic or hoard supplies such as toilet paper, Kleenex, cleaning supplies or bleach. We will get through this together with patience and compassion for everyone."
Barkley also asked for citizens to continue to help prevent the spread of the virus by washing hands often, practicing social distancing, and covering sneezes or coughs with an elbow.
"Please continue to be vigilant in your precautions and diligent in looking after those that are at higher risk," he wrote.
