A bear attacked and injured a man who was hiking in Yellowstone National Park Friday morning, marking the first incident of a bear injuring a person in the park this year.
A 39-year-old man was hiking alone on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs on Friday morning when he saw what he believed to be two grizzly bears. One of the bears attacked and injured the man, Yellowstone officials wrote in a news release.
Though he sustained significant injuries to his lower extremities, the man was able to hike out on his own. He was approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from Old Gardiner Road when the attack occurred.
An ambulance carried the man to Livingston HealthCare, according to the park. Bear management staff have been checking the trail to clear any hikers from the area.
The Beaver Ponds Trail is closed until further notice.
Park officials urged people to stay at least 100 yards away from bears at all times, carry bear spray and know how to use it, stay alert, make noise and hike in groups of three or more people. People should not run from bears or hike at dawn, dusk or night.
This was the first case of a bear injuring a person in 2021. The last bear-related incident in Yellowstone was in June 2020, when a grizzly bear knocked a woman to the ground and scratched her thigh.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.