Bear Canyon Road saga nears its end By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Aug 27, 2021 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. 

Subscribe Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The almost two-decade saga of Bear Canyon Road is drawing to a close after the Gallatin County Commission took the last step this week in a settlement agreement with the state and federal government to make changes to the trail.The alteration will allow for vehicles no more than 50-inches wide to use a portion of the trail from July 16 to Dec. 1.The alteration designates two portions of Bear Canyon Road, referred to as “Segment 1” and “Segment 2,” as the only sites along the road that will see any changes. “Segment 1” stretches from the mouth of the canyon, close to the private ski area on Bear Canyon Road, to a small footbridge that crosses over Bear Creek. Segment 1 is managed by Gallatin County. A settlement between Gallatin County and the Forest Service in December 2020 helped to solve land ownership issues that sparked almost 20 years of legal conflict. From that settlement, the county received a right-of-way easement for “Segment 1.”People can still use vehicles along “Segment 1” seasonally, but the main change comes with “Segment 2,” which abuts the first segment. Around a curve in the trail just past the footbridge is where nearly 20 years of legal issues were born.The road splits there. To the east is a wide, well-kept gravel and dirt road that snakes into the tree line. The U.S. Forest Service maintains that road. To the south is a smaller, less-inviting trail, which is a continuation of Bear Canyon Road. The change made by the commission will prevent vehicles from going onto the smaller trail, which, in 2007, the U.S. Forest Service closed. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a water quality complaint concerning water quality in Bear Canyon in 2002, according to legal documents from the Consent Decree between Gallatin County and the U.S. Forest Service.A few years later, between 2006 and 2007, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation did watershed restoration work, leading to the closure of the complaint. In doing so, a portion of Bear Canyon Road was relocated and the trail, which Gallatin County later claimed ownership of, was decommissioned.The trail originally ran right through the creek and was shuttered to address sediment issues related to the old route, which was used by settlers in the area, the legal documents say.Gallatin County filed two lawsuits to address the situation: one against the Forest Service, which was settled last year, and another against the state in 2012 seeking recognition that the road belonged to the county and damages for trespass caused by the decommissioning of the trail. That suit was settled in 2019, with that 1.5-mile section of Bear Canyon Road becoming a county road.Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown was part of the survey committee sent to inspect the road before a decision was made. He was passed by dirt bikes whizzing by when he went to inspect the road."It's a pretty big, well built, well-maintained trail," Brown said. "I hope it's kind of a win-win for everybody so motorized vehicle users can still recreate back there, just not in the creek." Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 