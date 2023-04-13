Ballots for school and special district elections are headed to mailboxes throughout the county on Friday.
The Gallatin County Elections Office announced the countywide disbursement of ballots in a release Wednesday. Over 63,600 ballots will be mailed to voters for the election, which will be held on May 2.
Though there will be no polling places open on Election Day for the mail election, people can still vote in-person. People that want to vote in-person can do so at the Gallatin County Elections Office inside of the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main St. in Bozeman.
People can expect ballots to arrive over the weekend or by next week, according to the release.
In-person voting is open now and will continue to Election Day.
People can also drop off completed ballots at three locations in the county, which includes the Gallatin County Elections Office, the Monforton School District office at 6001 Monforton School Rd., and in the finance department at Belgrade City Hall on 91 E. Central Ave.
Ballots can be dropped off during business hours until Election Day. Drop-off locations will stay open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
People that want to mail their ballots must mail them no later than April 25, according to the release.
People that still need to register to vote, or update their registration, can do so at the Gallatin County Elections Office from now until Election Day.
This year’s school elections include a host of mill levies to fund school districts throughout the county.
Voters will weigh in on three school levies for the Bozeman School District, two of which are meant to make up for a $4.1 million budget shortfall.
One levy would fund 20% of the Bozeman High School's operational budget and the other two "safety levies" would address funding needs in the elementary schools and high schools.
There are also a handful of special district elections on the ballots. Those kinds of elections require signature gathering efforts and approval from the Gallatin County Commission before being placed on ballots.
Belgrade is also pushing for the creation of a park, trails and recreation district, along with a $49 million bond to pay for the construction of an aquatic center.
West Yellowstone voters will be able to choose whether to approve creating the Hebgen Basin Hospital District. Proponents have said that creating a hospital district could lead to a 24-hour emergency care center in West Yellowstone.
The proposed district could generate about $700,000 in tax revenue. Billings Clinic opened a walk-in clinic in West Yellowstone earlier this year, which is separate from the proposed hospital district and emergency care center.
Voters in Logan will get a second chance on whether to approve the creation of a water and sewer district and vote on who will occupy a five-member board to run the district.
Residents in Logan have relied on septic systems for years that proponents of the district have said are detrimental to health and safety in the town because of well contamination.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.