Boxes of returned ballots sit inside the vault at the Gallatin County Elections Office on Friday, June 3, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Ballots for school and special district elections are headed to mailboxes throughout the county on Friday.

The Gallatin County Elections Office announced the countywide disbursement of ballots in a release Wednesday. Over 63,600 ballots will be mailed to voters for the election, which will be held on May 2.

Though there will be no polling places open on Election Day for the mail election, people can still vote in-person. People that want to vote in-person can do so at the Gallatin County Elections Office inside of the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main St. in Bozeman.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

