Gallatin County and the city of Belgrade have been waiting for a month-and-a-half for the city of Bozeman to decide on a new interlocal health agreement that would create a governing body to oversee the health department and health board.
If Bozeman does not sign the new agreement, state law requires the city to create its own health department.
People involved in the process anticipated that the city would have the health agreement appear on its meeting agenda Tuesday, but that did not happen.
Instead, Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown spoke during the meeting and gave the city commission a letter providing a series of dates and alternatives.
The county’s letter said that if the city does not decide whether they will sign the agreement by Friday then the county will begin to draft a new health agreement that includes only Gallatin County and Belgrade.
It’s the latest step in the sluggish process to comply with the changes created by a pair of state laws.
Ultimately, the county wants the city of Bozeman to be a part of the agreement, but are ready to move on if needed.
Dani Hess, a spokesperson for the city of Bozeman, said that the city could not speak on the situation because details are still being worked out.
The decades-old interlocal agreement between Bozeman and the county expires July 1. Because of population growth, Belgrade needed to join the new agreement. And because of House Bills 121 and 257, both signed into law last year, the old agreement needed to be rewritten to create a governing body overseeing the health board and city-county health department.
“Look at this process that was set in motion a year ago when the governor signed that bill, and yet here we are with important deadlines approaching,” Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said.
The county had its first draft agreement written in July last year. That agreement, which originally had the Gallatin County Commission as the governing body, was presented in October to the health board.
From there, a public meeting with all three governing entities — Gallatin County and the cities of Bozeman and Belgrade — was held in February. The message from that meeting was clear: The county commission as the governing body would not work for the city of Bozeman.
Terry Cunningham, the deputy mayor of Bozeman, then worked with each county commissioner to create a compromise.
That solution, which is in the new health agreement draft, created a governing body consisting of the county commission and a representative from each city.
The county and the city of Belgrade signed that agreement in March.
Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner said that compromise was worth it to keep the county, Bozeman and Belgrade together. However, he was surprised that Bozeman had not made a move.
“We’re down to the wire, if the city is not going to join the interlocal (agreement) we don’t have time to do it,” Skinner said.
Following the county’s approval of the agreement, the city promised to send questions regarding the nuts and bolts of the new health agreement.
Lambert, the county attorney, said that the city’s questions and possible edits arrived April 19. The county responded 10 days later, declining all of the city’s suggested edits to the agreement.
Some of the suggestions included whether the health board could be a separate legal entity from the cities and counties.
In a response letter signed by the Gallatin County Commission, the county said that the “intent and plain reading” of House Bills 121 and 257 was for the health board to be an advisory body, and turning it into a separate entity would go against state law.
Another questioned the county’s ability to accept contracts and funding on the health board’s behalf, a provision outlined in the latest draft agreement.
“As all Gallatin County citizens fund the Board of Health, the county should have oversight over the contracts entered and services funded by the board,” the letter stated.
At the center of the back and forth is the question of what happens to the citizens of Bozeman if the city opts out of signing the agreement.
Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said what the city decides to do won’t change how the health department serves people in the county, including those who live in Bozeman.
“No matter what Bozeman decides to do for their own government and their own services, from the perspective of the health department, there would be no change for the citizens of Gallatin County,” MacFarlane said.
Lori Christenson, the Gallatin City-County health officer, said that the limbo and uncertainty stemming from the process has not been good for anyone, particularly for the community and health department and health board staff.
Whether the city of Bozeman signs the agreement, the services the health department provides will continue.
“From a public health perspective, we don’t look at boundaries when we talk about providing services,” Christenson said.