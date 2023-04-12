The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office began using body-worn cameras across the law enforcement agency earlier this year.
The sheriff’s office’s adoption of the devices means that every major law enforcement agency in Gallatin County now uses body cameras — five other law enforcement agencies in Gallatin County added body cameras before the sheriff’s office.
The Bozeman Police Department is the most recent, adding them last fall. Although relatively new to the department, body camera footage may become evidence in a coroner’s inquest into the death of Michael L. Rogel. Five police officers shot and killed Rogel earlier this month.
Law enforcement officials around the county say the cameras have become valuable tools in investigations and protecting officers and the public.
Police body cameras were first developed in the early 2000s, and were much more primitive then the rugged, square-shaped device seen on officers today. The Belgrade Police Department was the first to adopt the technology in the county.
Belgrade Deputy Police Chief David Keen said that the agency added the devices 17 years ago. Since then, the police department has gone through four different versions of body cameras.
Belgrade police started out with pinky-sized cameras that could be clipped to an officer’s lapel, Keen said. Now, the department has 30 modern cameras for 26 officers.
Manhattan Police Chief Dennis Hengel became chief in 2009, and worked to bring the cameras to the department. The devices were fully adopted in Manhattan in 2012.
The Manhattan Police Department has four officers using the cameras. Hengel said it was easy for a smaller department like his to adopt the technology early on.
Hengel said that all of his officers are advocates for body cameras, adding that they are “excellent tools for investigations and traffic stops.”
The body cameras have now morphed into a routine piece of equipment in an officer’s kit, like a radio or computer.
“It’s built into them, this is what we do, this is how we use them,” Hengel said.
Cost could be a prohibitive factor for adding body cameras to a law enforcement agency, but not necessarily for the physical equipment. For example, a body camera from Axon, which is used by the Manhattan and Belgrade police departments, could range between $600 to $1,000 for each device.
Keen said that one of the reasons it could have taken other agencies longer to adopt body cameras is the cost of storing footage.
The Belgrade Police Department began storing recordings on rewritable DVDs, but has since graduated to using hard drives.
However, cloud-based storage is becoming the standard for body camera footage storage. Keen said that within the next five years, it would be likely that every agency uses cloud storage. He added that that type of storage comes with its own issues, like who owns the footage, and is “astronomically expensive.”
Getting additional storage for the amount of footage that would be stored from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office was a concern during the process to get body cameras for the agency.
The sheriff’s office made a budget request for the devices in 2021. A five-year contract with Motorola Solutions was approved by the Gallatin County Commission the following year. The cameras were applied across the agency in February and all deputies who are on patrol are required to wear one, Sheriff Dan Springer said.
Springer said that the storage component has always been the biggest hurdle in adding body cameras to the agency. Now, the county will pay $129,000 a year for the span of its five-year contract for cloud-based storage to store footage.
It’s not likely that the cost to store the footage could go down at the end of the contract, either.
“We certainly expect an increase, I’ve never seen anything in this business decrease over time,” Springer said.
Keen said the original intent behind getting the cameras was to protect officers against wrongful complaints. They have since proven a valuable tool in collecting and documenting evidence.
West Yellowstone Police Chief Mike Gavagan said that the department added body cameras about seven years ago, and each of the agency’s six officers are issued the devices.
“I think they’re a big impact on law enforcement, when you can record audio and video with each interaction with the public, it takes out the ambiguity and the ‘he said, she said,’ part of it,” Gavagan said.
The Montana State University Police Department adopted body cameras in 2018, and are used by 22 officers in the department. Lt. Tom Luhrsen said that having the devices has helped to protect officers from wrongful accusations. He said that body cameras have been used “considerably to invalidate complaints.”
They have also proven a useful tool in drafting more accurate reports of an incident, especially in a situation where force is used.
Lurhsen said that incidents where force is used come down to what happened in the moment, and that body cameras have helped in showing exactly what happened in the moment.
Body cameras are not perfect, however. All the law enforcement officials noted that the cameras don’t see everything that happens.
Even so, the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.
“I think we’re past the point of discussion, it’s recognized now that they’re an important tool for law enforcement,” said Hengel, the Manhattan chief.
