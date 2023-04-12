Body Cams BPD

The Bozeman Police officers began wearing body cameras in October 2022.

 Courtesy of Bozeman Police Department

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office began using body-worn cameras across the law enforcement agency earlier this year.

The sheriff’s office’s adoption of the devices means that every major law enforcement agency in Gallatin County now uses body cameras — five other law enforcement agencies in Gallatin County added body cameras before the sheriff’s office.

The Bozeman Police Department is the most recent, adding them last fall. Although relatively new to the department, body camera footage may become evidence in a coroner’s inquest into the death of Michael L. Rogel. Five police officers shot and killed Rogel earlier this month.


